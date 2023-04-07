Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHollywood
topStoriesenglish

John Cena welcomes Priyanka Chopra on board for Heads of State, calls her ‘world renowned’

John Cena shares his excitement about working with the 'dream team' in Heads of State and welcomes 'world renowned' Priyanka Chopra on board.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 08:27 AM IST

John Cena welcomes Priyanka Chopra on board for Heads of State, calls her ‘world renowned’
Priyanka Chopra-John Cena

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Mumbai for the promotions of her upcoming American web series Citadel. She was also joined by her co-star Richard Madden for the promotions. The actress recently announced her new project Heads of State with John Cena. The American professional wrestler and the actor gave a warm welcome to Priyanka as he shared his excitement about working with the ‘dream team’.

On Thursday, John Cena took to his social media and shared his excitement about working on the new project Heads of State and tweeted, “THANK YOU @AmazonStudios for assembling such a dream team. Excited to get to work on #HeadsOfState with @idriselba and welcome the newest cast member, the world-renowned @priyankachopra!”

Priyanka Chopra was quick to show gratitude to John Cena for the warm welcome and she replied, “Thank you for the warm welcome @JohnCena I can’t wait to get to set! let’s gooooo.”

Priyanka Chopra is all set to feature in Amazon Studios’ next movie Heads of State which also stars John Cena and Idris Elba. The movie is directed by Ilya Naishmuller and written by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec. Produced by Safran Company’s Peter Safran and Johan Rickard, the movie will go on floors in May this year.

The actress also shared a post announcing the film and fans congratulated her for the achievement. One of the fans wrote, “You are an inspiration to a lot of women out there, congratulations!” another fan wrote, “Proud and nothing less.” Another comment read, “You’re incredible.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Russo Brothers’ American web series Citadel. The first episode of the web series will be aired on April 28, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video. The actress will also be seen romancing Sam Heughan in the upcoming movie Love Again. The romantic comedy-drama film is directed by James C. Strouse and is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 12, 2023. 

Read Watch: Priyanka Chopra brings daughter Malti to India for first time, poses with her and Nick Jonas at Mumbai airport

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Indulge in luxury: Discover 5 most expensive food items in the world and their shocking prices
Mindy Kaling meets 'fabulous' Bollywood Wives Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Soni. See pics
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul channels Urfi Javed with sexy shoot in bizarre bikini made of party decor; see pics
Neal Mohan, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella: Who is the richest India-American CEO?
Inside pics of Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's sea-facing home with garden, modern bedroom
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 657 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 7
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.