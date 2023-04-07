John Cena welcomes Priyanka Chopra on board for Heads of State, calls her ‘world renowned’

Priyanka Chopra-John Cena

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Mumbai for the promotions of her upcoming American web series Citadel. She was also joined by her co-star Richard Madden for the promotions. The actress recently announced her new project Heads of State with John Cena. The American professional wrestler and the actor gave a warm welcome to Priyanka as he shared his excitement about working with the ‘dream team’.

On Thursday, John Cena took to his social media and shared his excitement about working on the new project Heads of State and tweeted, “THANK YOU @AmazonStudios for assembling such a dream team. Excited to get to work on #HeadsOfState with @idriselba and welcome the newest cast member, the world-renowned @priyankachopra!”

Priyanka Chopra was quick to show gratitude to John Cena for the warm welcome and she replied, “Thank you for the warm welcome @JohnCena I can’t wait to get to set! let’s gooooo.”

Priyanka Chopra is all set to feature in Amazon Studios’ next movie Heads of State which also stars John Cena and Idris Elba. The movie is directed by Ilya Naishmuller and written by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec. Produced by Safran Company’s Peter Safran and Johan Rickard, the movie will go on floors in May this year.

The actress also shared a post announcing the film and fans congratulated her for the achievement. One of the fans wrote, “You are an inspiration to a lot of women out there, congratulations!” another fan wrote, “Proud and nothing less.” Another comment read, “You’re incredible.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Russo Brothers’ American web series Citadel. The first episode of the web series will be aired on April 28, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video. The actress will also be seen romancing Sam Heughan in the upcoming movie Love Again. The romantic comedy-drama film is directed by James C. Strouse and is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 12, 2023.

