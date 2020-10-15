John Cena, 16-time WWE champion and Hollywood star, finally gets married

John Cena, the 16-time WWE champion and Hollywood star, has finally gotten married. In a ceremony in Tampa, Florida on Wednesday night, John Cena married his current girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh and it was attended by movie stars, WWE celebrities and others. John Cena and Shariatzadeh have been a couple ever since March 2019 and reportedly, earlier in 2020, the couple were engaged.

John Cena made a name for himself in the WWE and in his nearly two-decade long association with the World Wrestling Entertainment, John Cena popularised the company to a global level. Ever since making sporadic appearances in the WWE for the past couple of years, Cena has carved a niche in Hollywood. He has starred in movies such as Blockers and Bumblebee but his main attraction has been the Fast and Furious Franchise. He will also star in the upcoming Fast and the Furious 9 and The Suicide Squad.

Doing work outside of WWE

Recently, John Cena released a children’s book "Elbow Grease: Fast Friends". The story is about a little monster truck that overcomes the odds to prove himself by entering a demolition derby. It was voted as the No.1 bestseller by the New York Times for giving the message ‘Never Give Up’.

Aside from being a 16-time champion, John Cena is also the five-time WWE United States Champion, and four-time WWE Tag Team Champion.

Cena has not wrestled in the WWE since January 14 when he lost a Fatal 4-Way on Raw. Despite being included in the Royal Rumble, he was pulled out of the event due to an injury he sustained at the hands of current heavyweight champion Drew McIntyre.

However, in a strange match in Wrestlemania 36 against Bray Wyatt, John Cena was involved in a Firefly House match which recollected all of John Cena’s accomplishments and controversies. In the end, Wyatt left Cena lying on the ring and he disappeared. Since then, he has not stepped inside a WWE ring and does not look like it in the near future.