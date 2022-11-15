John Aniston death: Friends star Jennifer Aniston's father passes away at 89

Jennifer Aniston- John Aniston

Veteran actor John Aniston is no more. He breathed his last on November 11 at the age of 89. The news of his demise was confirmed by his daughter Jennifer Aniston on Instagram.

Taking to social media, the Friends alum penned an emotional note in remembrance of her father."Sweet papa...John Anthony Aniston...You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now," she wrote."I`ll love you till the end of time. Don`t forget to visit," she concluded her post.

Here's Jennifer remembering her late father

Soon after Jen's post, several of her fans, and her colleagues from the industry mourned over the loss. Jennifer Lopez wrote, "(folded hands emoji) sending you love and strength." Reese Witherspoon wrote, "Sending you all my angels. I love you Sister." Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Taika Waititi dropped heart emojis in the post. Stylist Karla Welch wrote, "Your dad was such a part of so many of ours lives, running home after school to watch Days. I loved Victor. Lots of love to you."

Aniston had played a different character, a doctor, on Days of Our Lives in 1969-70, then worked on two other daytime serials, CBS' Love of Life and CBS/NBC's Search for Tomorrow, before returning to Days in July 1985. He received a Daytime Emmy nomination for his efforts in 2017, Hollywood Reporter reported. Aniston also appeared on episodes of Combat!, I Spy, The Virginian, That Girl, Airwolf, Star Trek: Voyager, The West Wing, Gilmore Girls, Cold Case and Mad Men.