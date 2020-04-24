Joe Russo on 'Extraction' helmer Sam Hargrave: He brought out Chris Hemsworth, Randeep Hooda's characters

Joe Russo, who had helmed one of the most successful films of 2019, 'Avengers: Endgame', was all praises about the action in the recently released Netflix film 'Extraction'. For the same, Russo, who has written the film, credited the director Sam Hargrave, stating that he brought out Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda's characters.

While Chris and Randeep were among the two popular faces on 'Extraction', the film also starred Rudraksh Jaiswal, Shivam Vichare, Piyush Khati and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. “The best action films are those where the action is used to illuminate characters and their choices or motivations. The emotional life of the character is told through action. Sam does that brilliantly,” Joe was quoted by IANS.

For the uninitiated, Hargrave was Chris Evans' stunt double in 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' and stunt co-ordinator in 'Captain America: Civil War'. He turned second unit director under Joe with 'Avengers: Infinity War'. In 'Extraction, however, Russo brothers (Joe and Anthony) turned producers for the film.

Originally titled 'Dhaka', 'Extraction' is based on the book 'Cuidad', written by the Russo brothers. Extensively shot in India, the movie revolves around the character Tyler Rake, essayed by Chris Hemsworth who embarks on the most deadly extraction of his career. The movie released on Netflix on April 24, 2020.