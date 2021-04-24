Joe Jonas reveals he apologised to brother Frankie Jonas over hurtful 'Bonus Jonas' nickname

Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas' younger brother Franklin aka 'Frankie Jonas' recently opened up about the nickname 'Bonus Jonas' always made him feel like a commodified vision of himself. he expressed his intense dislike for the nickname and said that he always "hated" it.

In the same interview where Frankie spoke about how he grew up under the spotlight of his famous brothers and revealed it did not come as easy to him, brother Joe Jonas too spoke his heart out and disclosed that once he got to know how hurtful the nickname was for his younger brother, he apologised and refuse to address him with it.

In an interview with Bustle, Frankie said that as a young boy, the nickname made him feel like he was relevant only as an extension of the Jonas Brothers. "I always hated that nickname. A lot of my problem with being in the public eye was that I was seen as this commodified vision of myself."

Joe said that once Frankie made him realise how the nickname hurt him, he apologised and stopped using it. "I refused to call Frankie 'Bonus Jonas' after he opened up to me about how that was hurtful to him. It completely makes sense, and we've had lengthy conversations and apologies behind closed doors that showcased my understanding and respect for his wishes. I think to feel like you are second, third, or fourth-best from something is unfair; we are all equals," Joe said.

Currently, Frankie is a TikTok star and has been using the platform to come clean about a lot of things that he has faced and overcome in his life, like drug addiction.

Replying to a fan in a TikTok video, Frankie said, "This is by no means the eloquent explanation I hope to give on a much more serious mode than this. However, from a very young age, I struggled with drinking and drugs as an escape because I hated life, and I didn't want to be here. I eventually, after many years of trying to kill myself accidentally, came to a point where I was going to do it for real."

On managing to overcome it, Frankie said "And I couldn't be more grateful for the fact that I'm alive today because my world has changed so beautifully and so astronomically, and I am not that person anymore. I couldn't be more grateful that I'm alive and happy."