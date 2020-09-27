Joe Jonas' 'Phantom' facemask leaves Sophie Turner in splits

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are enjoying their new phase of parenthood with their daughter Willa. The couple who has formally not introduced their daughter to the world had dropped a subtle hint earlier. While wishing Joe on his birthday, Sophie addressed him as 'baby daddy'. Both of them are funniest when together and their social media posts are proof. Earlier on Sunday, Joe had shared a mirror selfie with Sophie in the backdrop.

In the photo, he is seen wearing a face mask with a twist. The ace singer had created a 'Phantom' mask out of the cream and Sophie shows her postpartum look too wearing casual wear. Joe sported a black T-Shirt while the Game of Thrones actor was seen in a white checkered PJs with a pink headband.

Joe captioned the photo stating, "Facemask but make it Phantom."

Check out the photo below:

Sophie gave birth to a girl on July 22, 2020, and they name her Willa. Their representatives released a statement stating, "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby. They told their families and everyone is ecstatic and so happy for them."

While a source told Entertainment Tonight, "The couple is already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition. The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends."

Sophie and Joe have been married since 2019 and they had announced their engagement back in 2017.