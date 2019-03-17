JK Rowling finally admits Dumbledore and Grindelwald's relationship has 'sexual dimension'

After years of dodging the questions about the nature of the relationship between Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald, JK Rowling has finally revealed that the Hogwarts wizards' bond with each other had a 'sexual dimension.'

According to a report by Radio Times, the home release features for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald has an interview with author/screenwriter in which Rowling talks about the past of the two stalwarts of the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

"Their relationship was incredibly intense," says Rowling.

"It was passionate, and it was a love relationship. But as happens in any relationship, gay or straight or whatever label we want to put on it, one never knows really what the other person is feeling. You can’t know, you can believe you know.

"So I'm less interested in the sexual side – though I believe there is a sexual dimension to this relationship – than I am in the sense of the emotions they felt for each other, which ultimately is the most fascinating thing about all human relationships."

Director of the Fantastic Beasts franchise David Yates also chimed in. He said, "This is a story about two men who loved each other, and ultimately have to fight each other. It’s a story for the 21st century."

Before the release of the movie, both Rowling and Yates were coy about the nature of the relationship between Dumbledore and Grindelwald. While the Harry Potter author said that the duo was in love she never expanded on the subject.

Yates had said that the sequel will not directly refer to Dumbledore's sexuality. "Not explicitly. But I think all the fans are aware of that. He had a very intense relationship with Grindelwald when they were young men. They fell in love with each other’s ideas, and ideology and each other," said the director.

Therefore do not hold your breath when it comes to seeing a love scene between these two. What you will definitely see is the epic dual! As the Potterheads know, Grindelwald and Dumbledore have a blood pact never to fight. But they engage in a fight in 1945 and based on the Fantastic Beasts movies, we can say it's not far away.