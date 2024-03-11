'Cringe-worthy’: Jimmy Kimmel slammed for joking about Robert Downey Jr's past drug addiction during Oscars 2024

Social media users have slammed Jimmy Kimmel for his 'cringe-worthy' joke about Oscar winner Robert Downey during the 96th Academy Awards ceremony on Monday.

Jimmy Kimmel returned to the red carpet of the 96th Academy Awards ceremony on Monday. However, he found himself in the middle of controversies after he talked about Robert Downey’s past substance abuse issues while congratulating him for his first Oscar win for his role in Oppenheimer.

Jimmy said, “This is the highest point in Robert Downey Jr's long and illustrious career. Well, one of the highest points.” As soon as this happened, the clip went viral on social media and users started slamming the host for his ‘cringe-worthy’ comment. One social media user tweeted, “The Robert Downey Junior addiction jokes were a little cringe-worthy.”

Making fun of the drug issues of Robert Downey Jr. is actually pretty lame. I'm not surprised though, because Jimmy Kimmel has always sucked.#Oscars pic.twitter.com/LwsEhKwFr6 — Craig R. Brittain (@RealBrittain) March 10, 2024

Jimmy Kimmel’s jokes about Robert Downey Junior’s drug habit and penis were not funny in the least! #Oscars — Wendy Rentmeister (@WendyRentmeist4) March 10, 2024

will never understand the need for robert downey junior drug jokes havent we passed that by now?? he’s done so much good and yet that’s all ppl talk about — izzy (@cultz0mbie) March 10, 2024

#Oscars begins.



Facetious talk show host Jimmy Kimmel manages to offend Robert Downey Jr in the opening monologue!



Downey politely ‘grinned’ & non-jokingly signed to move on…



An extended gag about his drug addiction that ended nearly 25 years ago…?!



Jog on, Jimmy! pic.twitter.com/XEWR2fRlfn — The Silent Dude (@Juggling_Words) March 10, 2024

The second one said, “Facetious talk show host Jimmy Kimmel manages to offend Robert Downey Jr in the opening monologue! Downey politely ‘grinned’ & non-jokingly signed to move on…An extended gag about his drug addiction that ended nearly 25 years ago…?!Jog on, Jimmy.”

The third person commented, “Jimmy Kimmel is absolute trash, and why the #Oscars ratings keep tanking. Making jokes of RDJ about drug use when he's overcome them and resurrected his career/himself is the lowest of lows. Kimmel is an embarrassment to everyone.”

Jimmy Kimmel is absolute trash and why the #Oscars ratings keep tanking. Making jokes of RDJ about drug use when he's over come them and resurrected his career/himself is the lowest of lows. Kimmel is an embarrassment to everyone. — Wyatt (@SCWyatt) March 10, 2024

Meanwhile, director Christopher Nolan's biopic film Oppenheimer shinned at the Oscars 2024 with seven wins including Best Director, Best Film, and Best Leading Actor awards. The film took a total of seven awards during the night, Christopher Nolan won best director, Cillian Murphy won best actor and Robert Downey Jr. won best supporting actor. The film also won awards for best cinematography, best original score and best film editing.

'Poor Things' had a rich showing with four Oscars. Emma Stone won best actress for 'Poor Things', the film also snapped up with three crafts wins, for best costume design, production design, and makeup and hairstyling. She beat out perceived frontrunner Lily Gladstone, who has scooped up numerous awards for her role in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'. The winners of the 96th annual Academy Awards were unveiled at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. Da'Vine Joy Randolph won best supporting actress for 'The Holdovers'. (With inputs from ANI)