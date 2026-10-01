Jim Carrey gets married for third time, secretly ties the knot with longtime girlfriend Min Ah at 64

Hollywood star Jim Carrey, 64, has reportedly married his longtime girlfriend Min Ah in a private ceremony, with the news confirmed on September 30.

Hollywood comic legend Jim Carrey (64) has secretly married his longtime girlfriend, Min Ah. According to reports, a spokesperson for the actor confirmed the marriage to PEOPLE on Wednesday, September 30. The couple has mostly kept their relationship private, with rare public appearances together. Their marriage news comes seven months after they were photographed together in France, during the César Awards.

When Jim Carrey called Min Ah a 'sublime companion'

During the César Awards, Jim made a big statement about Min Ah, calling her a “companion” in a French speech he delivered. During his speech, before turning to Min Ah, the Mask actor thanked his family, including his daughter Jane and grandson Jackson,

He took the stage by storm by saying in French, “Thank you to my wonderful family, my daughter Jane, and my grandson Jackson. I love you now and forever. Thank you to my sublime companion, Min Ah."

As his daughter, grandson, and girlfriend received ovations from the crowd, Jim continued, “I love you, Min Ah. And finally, thank you to the funniest man I have ever known: my father, Percy Joseph Carrey, who taught me the value of love, generosity, and laughter.”

About Jim and Min Ah's dating history

As reported, Jim and Min Ah have been living together for a few years. The couple first made headlines in February 2022. Just Jared broke the internet by posting photos of the couple leaving a charity comedy show hosted by Judd Apatow at Largo in Los Angeles.

Jim had been very secretive about his personal life. While promoting Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in 2022, Jim spoke to Access Hollywood about the possibility of quitting showbiz, spending more time away from the rush of glamorous life. When asked if he was serious, he replied, “I'm being fairly serious.”

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Jim Carrey's married life

Before Min Ah, the actor was dating his Kidding co-star Ginger Gonzaga. They made their first media appearance while walking the red carpet in January and 2019 at the Showtime Golden Globes Nominees Celebration in West Hollywood, California. By October of the same year, Us Weekly reported that after staying together for less than a year, the pair had separated.

Previously, Jim was married to Dumb and Dumber co-star Lauren Holly. They got married in 1996 and divorced the following year. Jim's first marriage was to Melissa Womer. They have a daughter, Jane. They were married from 1987 to 1995.