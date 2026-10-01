FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna slams Ranbir Kapoor for playing Lord Ram in Ramayana: 'You made him...'

Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna slams Ranbir Kapoor for playing Lord Ram

Jim Carrey gets married for third time, secretly ties the knot with longtime girlfriend Min Ah at 64

Jim Carrey gets married for third time, secretly ties the knot with GF Min Ah

What saved flydubai flight from crashing despite sudden fall of 14,000? Details here

‘How did it not crash?’: Aviation experts shocked as Flydubai plane survives

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Latest NewsHollywood

HOLLYWOOD

Jim Carrey gets married for third time, secretly ties the knot with longtime girlfriend Min Ah at 64

Hollywood star Jim Carrey, 64, has reportedly married his longtime girlfriend Min Ah in a private ceremony, with the news confirmed on September 30.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 01, 2026, 02:02 PM IST

Jim Carrey gets married for third time, secretly ties the knot with longtime girlfriend Min Ah at 64
Jim Carrey, Min Ah (Image source: Instagram)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Hollywood comic legend Jim Carrey (64) has secretly married his longtime girlfriend, Min Ah. According to reports, a spokesperson for the actor confirmed the marriage to PEOPLE on Wednesday, September 30. The couple has mostly kept their relationship private, with rare public appearances together. Their marriage news comes seven months after they were photographed together in France, during the César Awards.

When Jim Carrey called Min Ah a 'sublime companion' 

During the César Awards, Jim made a big statement about Min Ah, calling her a “companion” in a French speech he delivered. During his speech, before turning to Min Ah, the Mask actor thanked his family, including his daughter Jane and grandson Jackson, 

He took the stage by storm by saying in French, “Thank you to my wonderful family, my daughter Jane, and my grandson Jackson. I love you now and forever. Thank you to my sublime companion, Min Ah." 

As his daughter, grandson, and girlfriend received ovations from the crowd, Jim continued, “I love you, Min Ah. And finally, thank you to the funniest man I have ever known: my father, Percy Joseph Carrey, who taught me the value of love, generosity, and laughter.”

About Jim and Min Ah's dating history 

As reported, Jim and Min Ah have been living together for a few years. The couple first made headlines in February 2022. Just Jared broke the internet by posting photos of the couple leaving a charity comedy show hosted by Judd Apatow at Largo in Los Angeles.

Jim had been very secretive about his personal life. While promoting Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in 2022, Jim spoke to Access Hollywood about the possibility of quitting showbiz, spending more time away from the rush of glamorous life. When asked if he was serious, he replied, “I'm being fairly serious.”

Also read: Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Portugal camp? Jorge Jesus row, 'truth' promise explained

Jim Carrey's married life 

Before Min Ah, the actor was dating his Kidding co-star Ginger Gonzaga. They made their first media appearance while walking the red carpet in January and 2019 at the Showtime Golden Globes Nominees Celebration in West Hollywood, California. By October of the same year, Us Weekly reported that after staying together for less than a year, the pair had separated. 

Previously, Jim was married to Dumb and Dumber co-star Lauren Holly. They got married in 1996 and divorced the following year. Jim's first marriage was to Melissa Womer. They have a daughter, Jane. They were married from 1987 to 1995.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
New Money Rules From October 1: What changes in Banking, Tax, UPI & Savings? Check full list
New Money Rules From October 1: What changes in Banking, Tax, UPI & Savings?
Drishyam 3: Jaideep Ahlawat admits he was 'very conscious' to do Ajay Devgn film, after Akshaye Khanna's exit: 'I think pressure is...'
Drishyam 3: Jaideep Ahlawat admits he was 'very conscious' to do Ajay Devgn film
'No license renewal, blacklist offenders': Supreme Court pushes strict action on pending challans
'No license renewal, blacklist offenders': SC's strict action on pending challan
Pilot, plumber, dentist: Meet 5 heroes who helped during Flydubai flight scare
Pilot, plumber, dentist: Meet 5 heroes who helped during Flydubai flight scare
Rs 96 per dollar and $100 per barrel of oil: Why India's economy faces a double whammy from Iran crisis?
Rs 96 per dollar and $100 per barrel of oil: Why India faces double whammy?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement