Jessica Chastain, Simon Kinberg, others open on story behind making female-led thriller 'The 355'

On January 21, 'The 355,' a brilliant spy thriller directed by Simon Kinberg, was released in India. The film's plot claims to challenge gender stereotypes by requiring the protagonists to give their all in order to preserve the planet.

In an exclusive interview with WION, the cast of the film discussed the making of the film as well as other details.

Getting the film titled as 'The 355' was a huge accomplishment for actress Jessica Chastain. She explained that the code name '355' was assigned to the first female spy. As a result, if a woman is addressed by that code, it is a source of tremendous pride because it reflects her strength.

The film, according to director Simon Kinberg, is about five women who come together to form a group, each with their own set of skills.

When asked if the female spies get along, Diane Kruger responded that while they all put their heart and soul into their jobs and have unique skills, they don't like each other very much. As a result, she refers to it as a 'cat and mouse relationship.'

The most astounding aspect of the cast, according to Diane, is that they all come from different countries and speak different languages, displaying the diversity and so having an international reach.

The spy film 'The 355' was released in theatres across the United States on January 7, 2022. Jessica Chastain, Kelly Carmichael, and Simon Kinberg are producing the project. Édgar Ramrez and Sebastian Stan, in addition to the five girls, play significant roles in the film.