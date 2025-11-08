Jeremy Renner sent pornographic images to filmmaker Yi Zhou? Avengers actor issues statement, admits 'rejecting her romantic..'

Chinese filmmaker Yi Zhou, in a series of Instagram posts that the actor, 54, sent "a string of unwanted/unsolicited pornographic images of himself" in DMs and WhatsApp in June, and when she confronted him, he allegedly "threatened to call immigration/ICE" on her.

Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner has vehemently denied sending unsolicited sexual messages to Chinese filmmaker Yi Zhou. The actor addressed the allegations levelled against him by the filmmaker. Zhou worked with Renner on the documentary ‘Chronicles of Disney’ and an animated film, reports ‘People’ magazine.

A representative of the actor told ‘People’ in a statement, "The allegations are totally inaccurate and untrue”. Renner's attorney Marty Singer denied Zhou's claims, calling them, "false, outrageous and highly defamatory”.

The legal representative alleged that Zhou is retaliating against Renner after the actor "rejected her romantic advances" and did not promote her projects on social media. As per ‘People’, he claimed Renner met Zhou once in July when they met at a hotel in Reno, Nevada, where Renner was interviewed for Zhou's documentary and says the two shared a "brief consensual encounter”.

The two then met a second time in August, and Renner hasn't spoken to her in over a month, the legal representative said, adding that the actor has ignored her alleged "sexually explicit messages expressing her love”.

Her most recent message was allegedly sent on October 24. Addressing Zhou's allegations that Renner threatened to call ICE on her, Singer alleges Zhou "had been relentlessly harassing and threatening my client with hundreds of unsolicited and unwanted messages”.

Zhou, on her part, is yet to respond to the claims made by the legal representative of the actor. "The true facts are that Ms. Zhou has relentlessly and aggressively harassed and pursued my client for months with no reciprocation on my client’s part, other than a single brief encounter on July 12, 2025”, Singer added.