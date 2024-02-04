Jeremy Renner reveals if he will return to Avengers franchise after recovery from snowplow accident

Twitter
Headlines

UP ATS arrests Pak ISI agent Satyendra Siwal working at Indian Embassy in Moscow from Meerut

NEET Success Story: Meet man, whose father is scrap dealer, cleared medical entrance exam in 9th attempt with score...

Big discount on Apple iPhone 15, ahead of Valentine’s Day, available on Flipkart at just Rs…

Meet teacher's son, who failed UPSC exam thrice, became IAS officer with AIR...

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Big blow to England as star player gives major injury scare, walks off the field

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In pics: Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra celebrate 100 days of 12th Fail in theaters with real life IPS Manoj Sharma

NEET Success Story: Meet man, whose father is scrap dealer, cleared medical entrance exam in 9th attempt with score...

Big discount on Apple iPhone 15, ahead of Valentine’s Day, available on Flipkart at just Rs…

Osteoporosis Diet: 10 Foods that may reduce joint pain

Most educated Indian states

9 Bollywood actors who became stars even after flop debuts 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

In pics: Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra celebrate 100 days of 12th Fail in theaters with real life IPS Manoj Sharma

Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay reacts to her death hoax: 'She'll be celebrated...'

Guntur Kaaram OTT release: When, where to watch Mahesh Babu-starrer action drama

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Jeremy Renner reveals if he will return to Avengers franchise after recovery from snowplow accident

Talking about his recovery after the devastating snowplow accident, Jeremy said, "It's harrowing. I can't believe I'm sitting here right now. I'm very grateful. I'm very happy that I'm moving forward in life, and I'm happy to share this life with the amazing people who I love."

article-main

IANS

Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 02:52 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner shared that he's feeling "strong” and doing 90 per cent of all things he needs to be doing. It was last year, when Renner had a near-fatal snow plow accident.

Speaking to etonline, he said: "(I'm doing) probably 90 per cent of all the things I needed to be doing... I think another six months will hopefully be running (more)... I got to set goals for myself. I'll do whatever I can... whatever it takes to get better, to get stronger.”

"It's a one-way street, this recovery. The rest of my life is about health and wellness. Recovery will be part of the rest of my life, so I look forward to it, man. There's always something to do to get better, be stronger, be happier, be healthier, and that's what I look forward to."

With that in mind, Renner said: "It's hard for me to look back, to be honest with you. It's hard for me to look forward. I focus on now and this next step in front of me, 'cause there's always another obstacle for me right now."

"It's harrowing," he said of his recovery. "I can't believe I'm sitting here right now. I'm very grateful. I'm very happy that I'm moving forward in life, and I'm happy to share this life with the amazing people who I love."

When it comes to the idea that he's inspired people with his recovery, Renner said: "That's been overwhelming, to be honest. That's a lot to take." 

"I'm glad I can be a barometer for somebody. I'm glad I can inspire somebody. If all I have to do is just get better, I mean, I did that for my family. My healing let their healing begin, so I guess that happened for other people as well. I never expected that my voice or my healing would speak in volumes for so many people, but I'm glad it does, man. It makes me feel righteous. It makes me feel like I can never be lazy. I can never have a bad day. I'm pretty blessed. It's a great honour", he said.

Will he be returning to The Avengers franchise now that he's on the mend, Renner said: "I'm always game. I'm gonna be strong enough, that's for sure. I'll be ready. All those guys come to my bedside and they've been with me all along through this recovery, so... if they want me, they could have me. It would be something."

Also something is the fact that Renner has landed his first ever Super Bowl commercial. "I had a commercial career, then I got a movie star career. I never had an ad in the big game," he said. "... I'll be watching this one, and I'm so stoked, because they're sometimes the highlight of the Super Bowl. Some games aren't always the greatest, but the ads are always the greatest. It's nice to be part of that, thinking (I can) check that off the box of things I want to do in my life."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Now, trust is breaking': Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Vice President on Gyanvapi Mosque case

Early signs of cervical cancer you should never ignore

Bihar Cabinet Portfolio Allocation: CM Nitish retains Home; Deputy Samrat Chaudhary gets Finance, Health

Abhinav Bindra selected as torchbearer for Paris Olympics 2024

Viral video: Breathtaking 360-degree view of Mount Everest mesmerizes internet, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE