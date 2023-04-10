Jeremy Renner’s first outing photo post snowplow accident goes viral, actor uses motorised scooter during family trip

Credit: Jeremy Renner/Instagram

Jeremy Renner is gradually healing and spending quality time with family after his traumatic experience of the New Year''s Day snowplow accident. The Avengers actor took to Instagram to share photos and videos of himself with loved ones at Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park in Valencia, California.

Footage posted to his Instagram stories from the trip shows him using a motorized scooter to make his way around the expansive park."Good Friday, made magic on the mountain with some of my amazing family!" Renner wrote in the caption for a group photo that included the star leaning against a railing and holding a cane. The scooter could be seen parked nearby.

In a recent interview with ABC News Diane Sawyer, Renner detailed exactly how the January 1 incident occurred, revealing that he was run over by his 14,330-pound Sno-Cat after attempting to jump back in the vehicle to save his nephew, Variety reported.

Renner said that he and his 27-year-old nephew, Alex, were attempting to tow a Ford Raptor out of the snow with his snow plow. As Alex undid the chain connecting the two vehicles after successfully getting it out of the snow, Renner`s plow began to slide on the ice. Worried for his nephew's safety, Renner stuck one foot out of the plow to look back at Alex, neglecting to set the parking brake. That`s when he lost his footing and fell out of the vehicle's cab.

"I just happened to be the dummy standing on the dang track a little bit, seeing if my nephew was there. You shouldn`t be outside the vehicle when you`re operating it, you know what I mean? It`s like driving a car with one foot out of the car," Renner said. "But it is what it was. And it`s my mistake, and I paid for it."

For the unversed, Renner's accident occurred on January 1 after he tried to help remove a family member's car from being stuck in the snow. The actor's snow plow ended up running him over and critically injuring him. After receiving a blow to the chest and incurring orthopedic problems, Renner required two surgeries the following day. PistenBully or Sno-Cat, an enormous piece of snow-clearing machinery weighing at least 14,330 pounds, was the snow plow used by the actor.

In a January 2 statement to the press as quoted in a report by Variety, Renner's family said they "would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families." The family added they were "tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from [Renner's] fans."

Renner has received enormous support from his Avengers co-stars as a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he has played Hawkeye for over a decade. Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, the Russo Brothers, Chris Pratt, and others sent Renner well wishes on social media following his accident. As per a report by Deadline, a US-based news outlet, Renner, a two-time Oscar nominee, is the star of the returning Paramount+ series The Mayor of Kingstown and Marvel`s Hawkeye series on Disney+ as well as the Avengers and Captain America films. (With inputs from ANI)

Read|Marvel star Jeremy Renner 'critical but stable' after accident while plowing snow