Jennifer Lopez opens up about dating Ben Affleck again, viral yatch birthday party photos

Jennifer Lopez recently admitted that she and Ben Affleck were fearful about rekindling their romance and how the public would react to the same. The 52-year-old singer who started dating her former fiance last spring admitted to People Magazine that they were reminded of the chaos that surrounded them throughout their relationship in the early 2000s.

"Before, we kind of put [our relationship] out there. We were naive and it got a little trampled," Lopez said. The 'Hustlers' actor also shared that she and Affleck were willing to take a risk this time around, however, seeing as they were much older and wiser. "We both were like, 'Wow, we're so happy and we don't want any of that to come into play again,'" she explained. "We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We're so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us," Lopez said.

The 'Boy Next Door' actor said that things also felt very different from when they first started dating. "It's beautiful the way it feels very different than it was years ago. There's more of an appreciation and a celebration for it, which is nice. It was, 'Oh wow, we're not used to this and it's really beautiful.' But also we're at a different point in our lives and who we were then and what we've done in our lives since then,"

Lopez shared of her and the 49-year-old Oscar-winning actor's romantic relationship.

She continued, "I think people know [now] that we're artists who are going to be around for a long time and that's nice and they appreciate that and respect that. I feel that and I appreciate that too."

The 'Marry Me' actor added that they were both "happy" to see the positive feedback from fans, who quickly labeled their rekindled romance, "Bennifer 2.0." Lopez also shed light on the rumours that said she and Affleck were doing a publicity stunt on her yatch birthday party, by recreating their famous scenes from the singer's ionic 'Jenny From The Block' music video. "We were just on the boat! There was no recreation! It was [for] a trip I like to take for my birthday, but no, we were not intentionally recreating it. I didn't know there were paparazzi out in the middle of the ocean either!" Lopez said.

Earlier, there were also rumours that the couple is looking to buy a home together in the LA area, but as per reports, they haven't sealed the deal yet. The two were engaged in 2002 but split in 2004. They co-starred in the films 'Jersey Girl' and 'Gigli' together. They postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle, and then officially split by January 2004.

The 'I'm Real' songstress ended her engagement with former MLB star Alex Rodriguez in April.

Meanwhile, Affleck split with actor Ana de Armas in January.Lopez shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares three children, 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina, and 9-year-old Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.