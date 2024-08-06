Jennifer Lopez 'furious' at Ben Affleck for 'humiliating' her, stalls divorce proceedings

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly stalling the divorce proceedings with Ben Affleck as she feels 'humiliated'

Pop star and actress Jennifer Lopez is reportedly holding off the divorce between her and actor-husband Ben Affleck after feeling ‘humiliated’ by him ending things. The singer, as per a new report, is now stalling the ongoing divorce proceedings as she is ‘furious’ at her husband and puzzled at his behaviour.

In a new report in Page Six, a source close to Lopez is quoted as saying, “She’s furious. He has humiliated her. He was the one who initiated getting back together.” Lopez and Affleck had dated in the early 2000s and were briefly engaged too, before calling off the relationship. They rekindled their romance in 2021 after Lopez broke up with baseball star Alex Rodriguez. The two tied the knot in 2022.

Lopez has said that it was Affleck who initiated getting back together and now is ending things after just two years. “He’s humiliated her because she made a big deal that he’s the love of her life,” the source added, “They just had two weddings two years ago. This is some kind of a record, they’re not young kids.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck eloped to Las Vegas and got married there in a low-key ceremony back in July 2022. Following this, they had a second wedding at his home in Riceboro, Georgia, in August 2022.

According to the source, the singer is further annoyed that their children have been caught up in the divorce. Affleck is a father to three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner namely Violet, 18, Fin, 17, and Samuel, 12. Lopez is the mother of two twins Max and Emme who are 16 years old and she shares with her previous husband, Marc Anthony. While the couple does not share any children, Lopez is close to Violet, Affleck’s oldest daughter

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.