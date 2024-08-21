Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck on second wedding anniversary

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from her husband Ben Affleck after two years of marriage.

After months of separation rumours, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on their second wedding anniversary. The actress and singer listed her date of separation from her husband Ben Affleck as April 26, 2024.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck filed for divorce on Tuesday, August 20, the second anniversary of the couple's romantic Southern wedding in Georgia in 2022. They legally married in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022.

A Source close to Jennifer Lopez told People that Jennifer has had time to process her split from Ben Affleck and is now ready to 'move on' and revealed the reason behind filing for divorce, "She's very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn't given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage."

Daily Mail reported that insiders have claimed that the couple did not execute a prenuptial agreement before getting married in July 2022. In the absence of the agreement, Ben and Jennifer's separate income from the previous two years, including any proceeds from big brand deals or motion picture productions, would go to the community. The court documents revealed that Jennifer urged the judge to refuse spousal support for Ben as well, even though she is not seeking it herself.

This is the second time Ben Affleck is getting divorced and the fourth time for Jennifer Lopez. Jennifer is mom to 16-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex Marc Anthony, while Ben Affleck has three children, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12 with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

After celebrating her 55th birthday in a grand Bridgerton-themed party, Jennifer Lopez was seen taking her kids out for an ice cream in New York. During their outing, paparazzi tried to take pictures, but Jennifer wasn't happy about it. She told them to back off when they got too close. Jennifer told the cameramen, "Get away from me and the kids." When they didn’t listen, she raised her voice and shouted, "Go away, go away."

