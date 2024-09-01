Twitter
This company earned Rs 47000 crore in 5 days, it's not of Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani

Explained: Why Rahul Dravid's son Samit won't be able to play 2026 World Cup despite India U-19 call-up

Why did Punjab Police commandos not enter hijacked IC 814 aircraft in 1999? Former DGP says...

Viral video: Zomato delivery agent in Ahmedabad becomes internet sensation for braving floods to deliver food

All about Hvaldimir, hugely popular 'Russian spy' found dead in Norway, it's not a human or a dog

Hollywood

Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez breaks her silence in cryptic post after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck: 'Unbothered, out of reach'

Jennifer Lopez shared a photo on social media and shared some photos. In the pics, she was seen wearing a top with cryptic message.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 01, 2024, 03:56 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Jennifer Lopez breaks her silence in cryptic post after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck: 'Unbothered, out of reach'
Jennifer Lopez (Image credit: Instagram)
Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez, who has filed for divorce from her husband Ben Affleck, is looking back at her summer. She recently took to her Instagram and shared a post in which she showcased photos from her summer, reports People magazine.

The pictures highlighted the time she spent hanging out with her kids and siblings as well as taking some time to relax. She wrote in the caption: "Oh, it was a summer". The first picture in her photo carousel is her mirror selfie of herself posing with a sultry expression as she sported a black turtleneck sweater, slim-cut black jeans and a slicked-back ponytail hairstyle.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

As per People, other photos show Lopez enjoying some summer activities, including eating an ice cream cone, spending time with her sister Lynda and getting ready to take a bubble bath. She also included a snapshot of her cat and dog soaking up some sunshine and a photo of some cosy pyjamas that read "blessed mama" on the top.

Another shot captures one of Lopez's kids - she shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony - smiling at her pet cat. Lopez also posed for a selfie outside as she wore pink-tinted sunglasses and a swimsuit.

Several of the photos also show off the Atlas actress' summer ensembles, including a mirror selfie in her bathroom that features her in full glam makeup and a white swimsuit, as well as a shot of her out at a restaurant wearing a white dress with a dark red ribbon around her waist and a red leather purse and heels to match.

The post also features a photo of a woman wearing a graphic T-shirt printed with the message: "She's in bloom and unbothered, out of reach and at peace," as well as a text slide featuring the quote: "Everything is unfolding in divine order."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

