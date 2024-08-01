Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck have ‘finalised’ divorce papers, to release joint statement after…

According to reports, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finalised their divorce papers a month ago

Earlier there were reports that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'don't want to get divorced' and are working to fix things in their marriage. However, a new report says that the divorce papers have been finalised and the couple will soon release a joint statement.

A source told Daily Mail, “They finalised the divorce papers with her a month ago, but are waiting for the right time to drop them.” The source further added, “At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work, but couldn’t.” Another told the news outlet, “Honestly, in the end, they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it.”

This comes after Ben Affleck recently bought a new house in Los Angeles and even skipped both his wife's birthday and their second wedding anniversary in the Hamptons. Jennifer and Ben have been living separately for a long time, however, neither of them has opened up about the separation yet.

With the actor now buying his own mansion in LA and their Beverly Hills home on the market, reports are increasingly describing their divorce as inevitable. “Ben’s decision to move into his own home is the final insult,” one insider told Radar Online. “Jennifer Lopez had been holding onto hope that there could be a reconciliation if they were to spend some time apart, but this is like a stab in the heart,” he added.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck started dating in 2002. However, soon the actors broke up but only to reunite in 2021. After another high-profile romance, the two married in July 2022 in Las Vegas. Lopez is mother to twins with her ex-husband Marc Anthony and Affleck shares children Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

