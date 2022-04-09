Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck engaged, singer flaunts stunning diamond ring

Here's some fantastic news for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck fans! The pair is currently planning their wedding. Jennifer and Ben are engaged again, almost two decades after the superstars called it quits. On April 8, the actress confirmed the news in her On the JLo newsletter.

Lopez showed off her green diamond engagement ring in a heartfelt video message to her Twitter fans. "So I have a really exciting and special story to share..." Lopez informed her fans. Her Twitter handle now includes a diamond ring emoji.







The couple started dating in July of 2002. They were engaged in November of the same year, but had to postpone their September 2003 wedding only days before the big day. In January of 2004, they called off their engagement.

Jennifer Lopez had earlier told PEOPLE what makes their connection different now compared to 18 years ago. She had said, "We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other. We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions."