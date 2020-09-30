Jennifer Aniston reveals her alternate career option, calls it her 'happy place'

Actress Jennifer Aniston has been in showbiz for over three decades, but there was a time when she thought of quitting. During an interview, Aniston was asked what was the closest she ever got to quit the business, reports eonline.com.

"I would have to say the last two years that has crossed my mind which it never did before," Aniston replied. The actress said that she thought about it before The Morning Show, but after a different "unprepared project" she had completed that "s**** the life out of me".

"I don't know if this is what interests me," she recalled thinking. As for an alternate career option, she said: "Interior design, probably. I love it. It's my happy place. It's really a happy place for me."

Meanwhile, Jennifer recently made headlines for her short stint at 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards wherein she co-hosted a segment with Jimmy Kimmel.

Moreover, she even had a short reunion with her Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow wherein they pulled Jimmy's leg.

Talking about Friends reunion, fans have been waiting for the much-awaited show wherein the whole cast will be coming together.

Sharing the same, creator Marta Kauffman told Entertainment, "We all want it to happen. We just have to wait until it is safe. This is a show that is not scripted, but this is the way the show works -- we are going to need a live audience. Even if we socially distance that live audience, it really is a huge part of what Friends' is. We cannot do it without them. Everyone is all in and we are just waiting for that time when it feels connected to bring in a live audience."