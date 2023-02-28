Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow recreate epic Friends moment with Courteney Cox at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Jennifer Aniston-Lisa Kudrow-Courteney Cox/Instagram

Courteney Cox became the latest celebrity to be honoured with the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star. And it was a 'Friends' reunion at her felicitation ceremony as Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow delivered an emotional speech for Cox on her special occasion. Courteney gained international recognition playing Monica Geller on Friends, which began in 1995 and lasted for 10 seasons, alongside Jennifer as Rachel Green and Lisa as Phoebe Buffay.

"We’re very honored to be here today to speak on your behalf as your co-workers, your friends, and your family, your sisters", Jennifer said, kicking off the duo’s speech. "And that’s happened since we’ve known you for a very long time. It’s been that way since we met almost 30 years ago", Kudrow then said before Aniston interjected, "No, not 30 years ago. That’s a typo." The moment was met with lots of laughs before Aniston continued.

"To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney. She is responsible for all of that. From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, interested in everything about you," Jennifer added.

Getting the Walk of Fame star was also a bit intense for Courteney. "Speaking in public is the hardest thing for me. It’s why a lot of times I don’t present things because it’s like almost not worth it in my heart rate", Courteney said.

Sharing the photos from the event on her Instagram, Jennifer wrote, "Very proud of our girl @courteneycoxofficial today. I love these women with literally every ounce of my heart and soul (red heart emojI) @lisakudrow and I were on a cloud being able to celebrate her and her incredible achievements (star emoji)".

As shared by Anniston in her photos, the trio recreated the emotional Friends moment as they were seen hugging each other, similar to their group hug in the cult sitcom. (With inputs from ANI)



READ | Here's a look at Tom Cruise's luxurious properties worth millions that the Mission Impossible star has owned