Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox pay emotional tributes to Friends director James Burrows: 'He was a father figure to me'

Over a career spanning more than five decades, the acclaimed television director James Burrows helmed over 1,000 episodes and left an indelible mark on the medium with his work on iconic shows including Friends, Will & Grace, The Big Bang Theory, Taxi, Frasier and Cheers.

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox have paid heartfelt tributes to legendary television director James Burrows, who died at the age of 85. Best known for directing episodes of Friends and co-creating Cheers, Burrows was remembered by the actors as a mentor, father figure and creative force whose guidance played a pivotal role in shaping their careers and the enduring success of the iconic sitcom.

James Burrows died on Friday, June 19, at the age of 85. His family confirmed the news in a statement to People. Over a career spanning more than five decades, the acclaimed television director helmed over 1,000 episodes and left an indelible mark on the medium with his work on iconic shows including Friends, Will & Grace, The Big Bang Theory, Taxi, Frasier and Cheers.

A day after his death was announced, Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute to James Burrows. Alongside a series of photographs chronicling their bond over the years, including behind-the-scenes moments, award show appearances and recent reunions, the actor reflected on the profound impact he had on her life and career.

"Oh boy...Papa Burrows. The hardest thing about writing this is that you spent a lifetime making people feel loved, and now it feels impossible to put all of that love into a few paragraphs. He called us his "kids" — "Where are the kids?" "Let’s see if the kids can make the joke work." No pressure. His own incredible children were generous enough to share him with all of us who were lucky enough to experience his unicorn presence", she wrote.

Jennifer added, "He was a father figure to me. He always checked in on me. He worried about me, celebrated me, taught me, guided me, and held me through the hardest times and the best of times. He spoiled us rotten. Most of all, he taught us—the kids—how important it is to love and respect one another. To take care of each other. To have each other’s backs and support each other, no matter what. And we did just that. I miss your voice. I miss your laugh. I miss your brilliance. Wherever you are, I hope someone is asking, "Where are the kids?"

Courteney Cox also shared a moving tribute, revealing a personal nickname Burrows had given her over the years. "Jimmy B called me Cox-N-Hammer. I have no idea why or what it means, but I just went with it 'cause he was Jimmy Burrows. He always referred to us as "the kids"....he took the cast under his wing and taught us everything we needed to know — whether through his direction, or telling us how things in our lives were gonna unfold — never sugar-coating anything and he was always right", she wrote.

"I would beg him to make more time to direct us, but so did all of his other shows, because everything was better when he was around. You felt safe and confident and man, what a blast we had! I’m not sure how someone with that much talent, wisdom, and adoration could be so egoless. Making anything the best it could be was all that mattered to Jimmy...well, that and his wonderful kids and his beautiful wife, Debbie. I so loved watching them fall in love. I will miss you so much Jimmy...the joy and laughter you brought to everyone who knew you. How much you cared...but I know your light will always be shining on us", Cox concluded.

Burrows leaves behind an extraordinary television legacy. An 11-time Emmy winner, he helped shape some of the medium's most iconic sitcoms, with his work leaving a lasting influence on generations of actors, writers and directors while redefining the landscape of television comedy.

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