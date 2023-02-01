Jennifer Aniston-Adam Sandler's desi look in lehenga and sherwani in Murder Mystery 2 trailer leaves netizens impressed

Adam Sandler-Jennifer Aniston/Murder Mystery 2 Trailer YouTube screengrab

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler look their best in lehenga and sherwani as they solve a mystery during an Indian wedding in the trailer of the upcoming film Murder Mystery 2. The streaming giant Netflix dropped the sequel's trailer on Monday night on its social media handles.

The over two-minute-long clip shows Adam and Jennifer's characters Nick and Audrey Spitz are now full-time detectives. After four years of solving their first murder mystery, the couple gets an invitation to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja on his private island.

As the celebrations begin, Jennifer walks in dressed in an off-white Manish Malhotra lehenga paired with matching jewellery. Sandler is seen wearing a matching sherwani. According to Malhotra's team, renowned Hollywood costume designer Debra Mcguire picked the ivory-coloured chikankari lehenga as it was a beach wedding scene. The attire, which took approximately three months to create, includes "graduating rectangular motifs, intricately embroidered floral blouse with pearl droplets and a handmade back tassle".

Their desi looks have highly impressed the netizens. "What is it with Jennifer Aniston looking effortlessly gorgeous in every outfit? Just watched the Murder Mystery 2 trailer and she has stunned in a lehenga. Also never in a million years would I have imagined Adam Sandler pulling off a sherwani. Too excited for the movie!", wrote a user on Twitter. Here are some of the other reactions.

What is it with Jennifer Aniston looking effortlessly gorgeous in every outfit? Just watched the murder mystery 2 trailer and she has stunned in a lehenga. Also never in a million years would I have imagined Adam Sandler pulling off a sherwani. Too excited for the movie! — Devanshi Mantri (@devanshimantri) February 1, 2023

People are gonna talk about Jennifer Aniston in a lehenga but Adam Sandler is killing it in the sherwani. pic.twitter.com/GdntS6R27f — Joysonism (@Joysonism) January 31, 2023

#JenniferAniston is looking like real treat in lehnga — Arisha (@DumbKachwa) January 31, 2023

The official YouTube description of the trailer further reads, "Trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin — making each glamorous guest, family member, and the bride herself a suspect. MURDER MYSTERY 2 sends Nick and Audrey Spitz on a high-stakes case that finally gives them everything they’ve ever dreamed of: a shot at their detective agency finally becoming successful and their long-awaited trip to Paris."

The film is directed by Jeremy Garelick and also stars Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, John Kani, and Dany Boon. Murder Mystery 2 will premiere on Netflix on March 31.



READ | The Romantics trailer: Netflix docu-series celebrates Yash Chopra's legacy, to feature Aditya Chopra's first interview