Jeff Beck, celebrated British rock guitarist, passes away at 78

Jeff's death was confirmed with a statement on the artist's official Twitter page.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 07:18 AM IST

Jeff Beck

It's a sad day for music lovers, as Jeff Beck, one of the most celebrated guitarists has passed away at the age of 78. The official confirmation of the demise was shared on the artist's Twitter page with a statement. The British musician rose to fame after being a part of the Yardbirds. He entered replacing Eric Clapton, and later he formed the Jeff Beck Group with Rod Stewart.

On his Twitter, the statement confirming his death reads, "On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck's passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss."

Here's the post

Several netizens, including singers, composers and other artists have mourned Jeff's demise. Musician Rick Springfield wrote on Twitter, "The great Jeff Beck has taken his genius and gone home. My guitar idol since age 15. For the uninitiated, check out his amazing work on (where do I begin) Roger Waters ‘Amused to Death’. His gift was impossible to copy and won’t be repeated. Thankful for huge legacy. God speed JB." Adnan Sami mounted the demise and tweeted, "Oh no! This is truly sad. RIP." 

Here are the reactions

Sir Rod Stewart also paid condolence on Jeff's demise, and wrote, "Jeff Beck was on another planet. He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group and we haven’t looked back since." He further added, "He was one of the few guitarists that when playing live would actually listen to me sing and respond. Jeff, you were the greatest, my man. Thank you for everything. RIP." 

Kajol rings new year by partying with Ajay Devgn, Bobby Deol, other family members, close friends
In pics: Amid their dating rumours, have a look at Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's chemistry from The Archies shoot
XXX actress Aabha Paul shows her sexy moves in viral videos
Meet Virat Kohli's glamorous sister-in-law Chetna Kohli, whose style can give Anushka Sharma a run for her money
Streaming This Week: Uunchai, Taaza Khabar, HIT 2, OTT releases to binge-watch
