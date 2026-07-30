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Jared Leto breaks silence on sexual assault allegations: 'These claims are absolutely false'

The documentary titled Jared Leto: Hollywood's Darkest Secret, which came out on Wednesday, featured a total of 10 women with serious criminal sexual allegations against Jared Leto.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 30, 2026, 11:04 PM IST

Jared Leto breaks silence on sexual assault allegations: 'These claims are absolutely false'
Jared Leto denies sexual assault allegations
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Actor and musician Jared Leto has denied allegations of criminal sexual conduct levelled against him in a new BBC documentary. The musician has been accused of sexual assault by four women, who alleged that they were teenagers at the time of the incident. The documentary titled Jared Leto: Hollywood's Darkest Secret, which came out on Wednesday, featured a total of 10 women with serious allegations against Leto. Reacting to the claims, Jared Leto, in a statement, said, "I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life. These claims are absolutely and categorically false," as quoted by Variety.

One woman alleged that Leto assaulted her in a motel bathroom when she was 17. Another claimed the actor threatened her with sexual assault when she was 19. A third woman alleged that she had sex with Leto in California when she was 17, below the state's age of consent, and claimed the actor "shrugged off" a conversation about the legal age being 18. A fourth woman alleged that Leto made repeated sexually explicit phone calls to her when she was 16 and, on at least one occasion, suggested they should have sex.

The BBC reported that it had seen a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) that the fourth woman was allegedly asked to sign to prevent her from discussing her relationship with Leto. She refused to sign it. All the women featured in Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret alleged that their interactions with Leto took place between 2002 and 2016, when the actor, now 54, was in his 30s and 40s. "This was 25 years ago, he has gotten away with it," one of the alleged victims said in the documentary.

According to the BBC, it corroborated "a number of the women's accounts with friends and family who were told about the encounters with Leto at the time." The broadcaster also said that, in some cases, it reviewed photographs and messages that "support the women's accounts." 

Notably, these aren't the first allegations against Leto. Last year, DJ Allie Teilz accused the singer-actor of sexual misconduct on social media. She claimed that he assaulted her when she was 17, prompting several other women to come forward in an Air Mail investigation. Leto denied the allegations in the report.

READ | Glen Hansard, Oscar-winning Irish musician and Once star, dies at 56 in motorcycle crash; Ed Sheeran, Bono pay tributes

 

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