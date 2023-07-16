Jane Birkin, British-French actress, singer, fashion icon, passes away at 76

Several heartbroken fans of Jane Birkin took their condolence for their icon to social media and mourned over her demise.

Jane Birkin, celebrated British-French actress, singer, and fashion icon passed away at the age of 76. As French media BFMTV reported, on Sunday, Jane was found dead at her home by her caretaker. The reason for the demise isn't revealed yet. Born in Marylebone London, Jane was popularly known for her impressive acting chops, showcased in films such as Death on the Nile, Evil Under the Sun and The Swimming Pool.

Jane is also famed for lending her name to the Hermes Birkin designer handbag. Jane was in the news for her relationship with actor Serge Gainsbourg. The duo even share one daughter together, Charlotte Gainsbourg, who has also become a famous actress.

As soon as the news of Jane's demise broke on social media, her fans started posting condolence messages and grieved over the loss. A fan wrote, "Farewell, Jane Birkin. #JaneBirkin Highly recommend the hidden gem These Foolish Things aka Daddy Nostalgie(1990) in which she plays Dirk Bogarde's estranged daughter."

Here are the reactions

R.I.P. Jane Birkin (1946-2023)

The Ultimate Summer Beauty Muse... #JaneBirkin pic.twitter.com/0jz0ncWR5v — Peter Beuker (@PeterBeuker) July 16, 2023

Unifrance, an organization dedicated to French cinema and artists, wrote, "Crying our hearts out. The icon of many generations has gone. Celebrating the one and only #JaneBirkin, the Frenchest of them all. 1946-2023.Film, theater, music: she was all of this. She was more than this (heart). She was Jane B." Another fan called her "A fashion icon." A netizen wrote, "Rest in Paradise Jane Birkin. She is now reunited with daughter Kate, lover Serge and friend Agnes Varda. Condolences to Charlotte and Lou. #JaneBirkin."

Jane's last on-screen outing was a French docu-drama, Jane by Charlotte, that premiered at Cannes Film Festival 2023.