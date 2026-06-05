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James Handy, Top Gun Maverick, Jumanji actor, passed away at 81 by stabbing incident

James Handy was found lying in the front yard of the residence. As per the reports, the actor was killed by his girlfriend's son.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 05, 2026, 01:13 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

James Handy, Top Gun Maverick, Jumanji actor, passed away at 81 by stabbing incident
James Handy (Image source: IMDb)
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Hollywood actor James Handy, best known for his roles in Top Gun: Maverick and Jumanji, was killed in a stabbing incident in the Tarzana neighbourhood of Los Angeles. The actor was killed by his girlfriend's son, as per Variety. Handy was 81.

The police received a call on 911, with an individual claiming to have killed someone. Upon arrival, the team found James Handy lying in the front yard of the residence. "On Wednesday, June 3, 2026, around 9:30 a.m., West Valley area patrol officers responded to a radio call of unknown trouble in the 19200 block of Erwin Street. The 911 caller stated, 'I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.' Upon their arrival, officers discovered 81-year-old James Handy in the front yard of the residence, unconscious and suffering from a stab wound to his chest. The victim was transported to the local hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, where he was pronounced deceased. The suspect flagged down nearby responding officers, telling them he was the one they were looking for. The suspect resides at the location with his mother, who is the victim's girlfriend," read the official police statement, as quoted by Variety.

Also read: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai movie review: Varun Dhawan, David Dhawan's film is MASTERPIECE of worst cinema, it's perfect punishment to your enemies

Later, the 44-year-old Michael Gledhill was arrested and booked at Van Nuys Jail for one count of murder with a $2 million. "With great sadness, I can confirm that the gentleman who was attacked and killed on Wednesday in Tarzana was the actor James Handy," a representative for the actor shared. The matter is currently under investigation.

Besides 2022's Top Gun: Maverick, James Handy was also seen in Logan in 2017 as the doctor treating Hugh Jackman. His other appearances include 1995's Jumanji, The Rocketeer, Brighton Beach Memoirs, The Verdict, and K-9. Handy was also seen on television, appearing on Alias, Melrose Place, and NYPD Blue, among others. 

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