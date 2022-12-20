James Gunn reacts strongly to backlash over Henry Cavill’s Superman exit, says 'no one loves to be harassed'

James Gunn-Henry Cavill/Twitter

The new CEO of DC Studios, James Gunn, has finally spoken up over the outcry of fans against the new direction the production company has aimed to take several of its feature films to. Taking to Instagram, Gunn posted a picture with a message stating his response to the whole situation.

"One of the things Peter & I were aware of when we took the job as heads of DC Studios was a certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious & unkind, to say the least. Our choices for the DCU are based upon what we believe is best for the story & best for the DC characters who have been around for nearly 85 years. Perhaps these choices are great, perhaps not, but they are made with sincere hearts & integrity & always with the story in mind", wrote Gunn.

His note further read, "No one loves to be harassed or called names — but, to be frank, we’ve been through significantly worse. Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions. We were aware there would be a period of turbulence when we took this gig, & we knew we would sometimes have to make difficult & not-so-obvious choices, especially in the wake of the fractious nature of what came before us. But this means little to us in comparison to our jobs as artists & custodians in helping to create a wide & wonderful future for DC".

As per US-based entertainment portal, Variety, when Gunn and Safran took over DC Studios in November, the plan for a new Superman film, starring Henry Cavill and directed by Charles Roven, was put on hold. The two are revamping the DC Universe, beginning with a new Superman movie with a story by Gunn that won't star Cavill. Meanwhile, Patty Jenkins, director of the Wonder Woman films, had submitted a treatment for Wonder Woman 3 but it was not approved by the studio's seniors as it didn`t align well with the new plans of the CEO duo, Variety cited a studio insider.



