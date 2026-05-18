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James Cameron shares major update on Avatar 4 and 5: 'Want to do them in half the time for two-thirds of the cost'

Talking about the last two films in the Avatar franchise, James Cameron said, "We’re gonna be looking at some new technologies to do them more efficiently, because they're hideously expensive and take a long time." Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 are scheduled to release in December 2029 and December 2031.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 18, 2026, 11:44 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

James Cameron shares major update on Avatar 4 and 5: 'Want to do them in half the time for two-thirds of the cost'
James Cameron on Avatar 4 and Avatar 5
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Oscar-winning filmmaker James Cameron has revealed that the fourth and fifth chapters of his blockbuster Avatar saga are "still floating", as he explores newer technologies to make the last two films in his franchise more efficient. Cameron launched the groundbreaking franchise with Avatar in 2009, followed by Avatar: The Way of Water in 2022 and Avatar: Fire and Ash in 2025.

"I'll be doing some writing, I’ve got a number of projects I’m cooking. And Avatar 4 and 5 are still floating out there," Cameron said on The Empire Film Podcast. "We’re gonna be looking at some new technologies to try and do them more efficiently, because they're hideously expensive and take a long time. I want to do them in half the time for two-thirds of the cost, that’s my metric. And so, it’s going to take us a year or so to figure out how to do that. And in the meantime, I’ll be writing and probably be doing a couple of other things," he added.

Avatar followed Jake Sully, played by Sam Worthington, as he emerges as an unlikely hero for the Na’vi, the towering, blue-skinned humanoids, in their battle for survival. Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 are tentatively slated for a worldwide theatrical release, with the fourth chapter expected to arrive on December 21, 2029, followed by the fifth on December 19, 2031.

Apart from the Avatar series, James Cameron is also developing a feature film adaptation of The Last Train from Hiroshima, the historical non-fiction book written by Charles R. Pellegrino.

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