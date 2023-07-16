Headlines

Headlines

Meet IAS Vandana Chauhan, law graduate who studied 12 hours daily to crack UPSC; secured AIR 8 without coaching

Sunny Leone opens up on her adult film career, says she worked with 'the Dharmas and the YRFs' of industry

Karan Johar trolled for 'privilege, lineage benefit' note after Shanaya Kapoor announces film: 'Nepotism ko kya mast...'

Meet Aradhya Tripathi, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, IIIT, her package is…

James Cameron quashes 'offensive rumours' of making film about Titan submersible tragedy

James Cameron recently told an American news outlet that he was “struck by the similarity” of the ill-fated submersible and the Titanic itself.

PTI

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 11:59 AM IST

Filmmaker James Cameron blasted “offensive rumours” that he is in talks to helm a feature film about the recent Titan submersible tragedy that killed five people on their voyage to the Titanic wreck site.

Owned by OceanGate Expeditions, Titan had been chronicling the Titanic’s decay and the underwater ecosystem around it via yearly voyages since 2021. The submersible imploded near the wreckage of the doomed vessel, killing all five people on board on June 18.

Cameron, who directed the Oscar-winning 1997 disaster drama Titanic based on the sinking of the titular ship, took to Twitter on Saturday to publicly condemn rumours. 

"I don’t respond to offensive rumors in the media usually, but I need to now, I’m NOT in talks about an OceanGate film, nor will I ever be," the filmmaker and sea explorer wrote.

Recently, Cameron, 68, told an American news outlet that he was “struck by the similarity” of the ill-fated submersible and the Titanic itself.

Last month, the US Coast Guard said debris found during the search for Titan "is consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vessel."

OceanGate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet were killed in the implosion.

READ | Netflix faces backlash as it decides to re-release Titanic amid recent Titan submersible tragedy

 

