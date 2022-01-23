James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli, Michael G Wilson on Idris Elba replacing Daniel Craig as 007

Last year Daniel Craig ended his 007 James Bond tenure with 'No Time To Die.' The 25th Bond film took the major step of killing the agent on-screen and giving Craig's story an emotional farewell. With the release of the film, the rumours of the 'Next James Bond' fumed again, and people started campaigning their favourites for the role on social media. In the race of becoming the next agent, 'Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom' actor Idris Elba is been rumoured to be the closest one to seize the role.

Now, the spy-franchise producers' Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson opened up on Idris taking up the mantle. In an interview with Screenrant, the producers said, "Well, we know Idris, we're friends with him, and he's a magnificent actor. And, you know, it's been part of the conversation, but it's always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat." They further added, "So, you know, I think we have decided that until No Time to Die has had its run and Daniel has been able to - well, we've all been able to savor, reap the benefits of Daniel's wonderful tenure, we're not gonna think about, or talk about anybody else."

Last year, 'The Suicide Squad' actor shut down the rumours of being confirmed as the next Bond. During a conversation with ITV London, via ET Canada, Idris said, "No, I’m not going to be James Bond.” However, he added that if he is been considered to play the character it is a sign of a welcoming change, when we can stop talking about "black, white, and colour."

Apart from Idris, even 'Man of Steel' actor Henry Cavil, 'Venom' actor Tom Hardy are also being campaigned by their fans for the role. Whereas Daniel essayed the role of the famous spy in five films, 'Casino Royale,' 'Quantum of Solace,' 'Skyfall,' 'Spectre' and 'No Time To Die'