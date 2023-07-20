Headlines

James Bond actor Daniel Craig violates traffic rules, rides bicycle skipping red light

Good news for Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani: Reliance Jio Financial Services now Rs 1.64 lakh crore firm; stock price is..

Dream Girl 2: Pooja aka Ayushmann Khurrana refuses to share saree with Ranveer Singh's Rocky - Watch

This legendary cricketer made over 54,000 runs, 124 centuries, took 2809 wickets; ticket prices doubled when he played

IMD issues 'red' and 'orange' alerts amid heavy rainfall for several states, check full list

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

James Bond actor Daniel Craig violates traffic rules, rides bicycle skipping red light

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Good news for Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani: Reliance Jio Financial Services now Rs 1.64 lakh crore firm; stock price is..

India opening pairs with most consecutive century stands

10 desi drinks for healthy and glowing skin

10 Most cruel mothers of animal kingdom

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Celebrities condemn Manipur violence, Ram Charan shares emotional video, & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 20

PM Modi says data protection bill will increase India's reputation, attack on Peshawar checkpost, IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 1 & more | DNA News Wrap, July 20

BTS' V Debuting His Single This September? Know What His Agency BigHit Music Has To Say

James Bond actor Daniel Craig violates traffic rules, rides bicycle skipping red light

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Dream Girl 2: Pooja aka Ayushmann Khurrana refuses to share saree with Ranveer Singh's Rocky - Watch

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

James Bond actor Daniel Craig violates traffic rules, rides bicycle skipping red light

The 007 star has been enjoying some downtime at home in London in recent weeks, and the photo of Daniel Craig’s bike ride comes after he was seen at Wimbledon.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 11:09 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

James Bond actor Daniel Craig seemed to be in a hurry as he was seen ignoring a red traffic light while cycling in London. The 55-year-old British star could be seen slowly approaching the red traffic light on his bicycle and then creeping over the line while the light was still red, in Hampstead, North London.

Craig was pictured wearing a helmet and sunglasses during the outing, mirror.co.uk reported. He was seen rocking khaki shorts, showcasing his toned legs as well as a white T-shirt. He also donned headphones, which were placed neatly in his ear underneath his black helmet.

Craig’s bike ride comes after he was seen at Wimbledon with his wife of 12 years, Rachel Weisz, 53. The 007 star has been enjoying some downtime at home in London in recent weeks, and on Sunday was spotted in his Royal Box seats at the Wimbledon Men's Final.

Here's a photo of Daniel Craig riding a bicycle 

Craig and his wife Weisz were seen enjoying an animated chat with James Norton and his partner Imogen Poots on the final day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Daily Mail reported. Happy Valley star James, 37, looked dapper in a blue-grey suit as he sat alongside actress Imogen, 34, who was seen waving her hands in the air as she chatted.

Their meeting comes after James Norton addressed rumours he was set to replace Craig as James Bond. Craig’s final film from the franchise, No Time to Die, was released in September 2021. James Norton has been rumoured to be the next 007 along with the likes of Idris Elba, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Richard Madden, Henry Golding and Jamie Dornan. However, Norton attempted to put an end to the speculation last month as he insisted he had not tested for the role or had any discussion with producers.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Yeh dil maange more': Who was Captain Vikram Batra, the brave Kargil war hero?

NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC changes rule for MBBS, BDS students; details inside

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello headed for divorce after 7 years of marriage: Here’s what we know

New parents Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth share first photo of baby from the hospital — It screams love!

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev gets secret task to dethrone Elvish Yadav as dictator; all you need to know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE