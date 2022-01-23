'It's not easy...': Diane Kruger on working with director Simon Kinberg in female-led thriller 'The 355'

The 'Troy' actress Diane Kruger is making waves for her character of agent Marie Schmidt in Simon Kinberg's female-led spy-thriller 'The 355.' She along with Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, Penélope Cruz have impressed masses and classes for the novel attempt. In '355' Kruger is playing a weapon expert, agent Marie, and while speaking to WION, she opened up about the film's international appeal, and what excited her to say yes to the film. "Part of what is exciting about this film is that each one of us comes from a different country and speaks different languages and we have these different language skills that are being put to use in this movie. From the get-go, you feel like this film has an international appeal, an international story that will hopefully appeal to a very broad audience." Diane asserted

Interestingly this female-led flick is helmed by Simon Kinberg, who has written various actioners including 'X-Men: The Last Stand,' 'X-Men First Class,' director of 'X-Men Dark Phoenix.' So, Diane shared her view about working with him by adding, "I love Simon. He has been the rock of this film. He’s so experienced as a writer and as a producer so the scope of this film did not intimidate him. He loves collaborating and he loves actors, most importantly actresses." The 'Inglorious Bastards' actress further added that it is not easy to be the only guy on the set. "He gave all of us the chance to be heard. He’s super happy when things go well, and listens to all of our concerns. You know, this is a bunch of pretty strong women, it's not easy to be the one guy on the set. He’s been wonderful. I can't gush about him more, to be honest."

'The 355’ released in the US in theatres on January 7 and in India, it opened up on January 21.