‘It’s a lot of last-minute decisions’: Julia Fox opens up on her ‘hectic’ relationship with Kanye West

Julia Fox's whirlwind affair with Kanye West, who has officially changed his name to Ye, came to an end a month after it began, over Valentine's Day weekend. Ye and Julia revealed every part of their relationship from the beginning. Ye, on the other hand, delivered a truckload of roses to his former wife Kim Kardashian shortly after the separation.

Julia spoke to The Cut and commented on her reaction to haters who said she was distraught by the separation, “It feels like you’re just going with the flow, but the flow is very hectic if that makes sense. It’s a lot of last-minute decisions or deciding to go somewhere at the last minute and activating when needed.”

She shot down rumours that she was dating Kanye for his 'clout.' Julia had previously denied being distraught about the break-up in an Instagram story. She shared on her Instagram story, “Y’all would love if I was sooo upset!” she wrote. “The media would love to paint a picture of me (as) a sad and lonely woman crying on plane by myself but it’s NOT TRUE!!” She added, “I have love for him but I wasn’t in love with the man.”

On Tuesday, Julia opened LaQuan Smith's New York Fashion Week show. After the show, Fox told AP, “I love Kanye. We’re still very good friends and I wish him nothing but the best.”

After uploading a slew of images on social media and posing for a few photo shoots, the pair catapulted to fame. This comes just weeks after Kim was linked to Pete Davidson.