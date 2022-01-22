‘It was important for me’: Producer Jessica Chastain on making female-led thriller ‘The 355’

'The 355,' a magnificent spy thriller directed by Simon Kinberg, was released in India on January 21. The narrative of the film claims to defy gender stereotypes as the characters give it their all to save the planet.

Jessica Chastain, who stars as CIA agent Mace and is also one of the film's producers, spoke exclusively to WION about getting together the best Hollywood actresses in a high-octane thriller.

When asked about the experience of producing a heavy-duty female-led thriller she said, “I have always been very outspoken about how women in the film industry have been treated in the past and it was important for me to make a film where we had actresses not just for hire but as owners…..having ownership over their work. It was very much a sense of having each other’s back and understanding that the position that we were in was not a normal situation to be in and we are very grateful for that. It’s been an incredible experience. "

Jessica also mentioned the relatable aspect of the film. She said "The 355 takes place all over the world. We see Columbia, United States, England, Paris, Morocco, Shanghai…….we are all over there. That's the most fun aspect for me in addition to getting these scenes with these women. It’s the idea of being all over the world."

On January 7, 2022, the spy film ‘The 355’ was released in theatres across the United States. The film is produced by Jessica Chastain, Kelly Carmichael, and Simon Kinberg. In addition to the five females, Édgar Ramrez and Sebastian Stan have pivotal parts in the film.