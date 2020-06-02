'It’s an incredibly complicated movie, like all of Chris’s movies': Robert Pattinson on 'Tenet'

Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson says it took him time to understand the plot of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, adding that he wasn't aware of what was happening for most months of the filming. In an interview with Esquire, the actor said, "There were months at a time where I’m like, ‘Am I . . . I actually, honestly, have no idea if I’m even vaguely understanding what’s happening.'"

He further added, "On the last day, I asked (co-actor John David Washington) a question about what was happening in a scene, and it was just so profoundly the wrong take on the character. And it was like, ‘Have you been thinking this the entire time?’ There’s definitely a bond in the end in a kind of hiding the fact that maybe neither one of us knew exactly what was going on. But then I thought, Ah, but John David actually did know. He had to know what was going on."

Talking about the film, Robert said, "It’s an incredibly complicated movie, like all of Chris’s movies. I mean, you have to watch them when they’re completely finished and edited three or four times to understand what the true meaning is." The release date for the film has not been released yer, however, the official Twitter handle of the film still lists its original planned date, July 17, as the day of release.

The cast of the film includes Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Clemence Poesy. The Warner Bros.’ movie has been shot across seven countries namely India, the US, the UK, Denmark, Estonia, Italy, and Norway.