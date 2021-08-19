It's a boy! 'Black Widow' star Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost welcome their first child together, reveal name

'Black Widow' star Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have welcomed their first baby together. Colin put out the news on his Instagram handle after Scarlett's representative Marcel Pariseau confirmed it to people.com.

Scarlett already has a 7-year-old daughter, Rose Dorothy, with her ex-husband, Romain Dauriac.

During a recent comedy show, Jost dropped a hint that his family was growing. The 39-year-old recently performed at a stand-up gig at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut over the weekend, where he said, "We're having a baby, it's exciting," according to a source in the audience.

On Instagram later Wednesday, Jost shared a statement revealing that they welcomed a baby boy named Cosmo.

He wrote: "Ok Ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much. Privacy would be greatly appreciated." He used interesting hashtags such as "#wegotawaywithitforalongtime #nokidspolicy #we’regoingtodisneyworld," in the caption.

Rumours of Johansson's pregnancy first sparked in June after the actor skipped out on several 'Black Widow' events. The Oscar-nominated actor did carry out promotional appearances via Zoom, through which she virtually appeared on 'The Tonight Show' and the 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' show. She kept the camera set up to her shoulders up.

Despite the pregnancy, the 36-year-old actor had already plotted her big-screen return after her baby's arrival as she has recently signed Wes Anderson's upcoming movie, which also stars Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks. Johansson's character, plot and other such details of the Anderson directorial venture are being kept under wraps.

For the unversed, Johansson and Jost got married in an intimate ceremony in October 2020. The couple got engaged in May 2019 after two years of dating. The actress showcased her 11-carat glittering engagement ring that July while taking the stage at San Diego Comic-Con.

In October 2019, Johansson told TV personality Ellen DeGeneres that Jost "killed it" with his "surprising" proposal, which included "a whole James Bond situation."

(With input from Agencies)