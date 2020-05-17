Is Hugh Jackman in talks with MCU for cameo in their films?

If not Wolverine, reports state that MCU has other projects in mind for Hugh Jackman

After reports stated that Marvel is looking forward to bringing X-Men into Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the focus has shifted to Hugh Jackman, who has established himself as Wolverine. According to sources, MCU is back in talks with Jackman to play Wolverine, and if not that, then they have a few more projects in mind for the actor.

TVO of Lords of the Long Box shared on his YouTube channel that Hugh Jackman remains Marvel's top priority as Wolverine. The problem however is that Jackman has announced his retirement. The source said, “It’s Hugh Jackman’s part to turn down. They are leaving the door open for him.”

In more exciting news for Avengers and X-Men fans, the two iconic characters from the series might collaborate for a movie - Wolverine vs Hulk. Hugh Jackman had previously expressed his desire to battle Hulk on-screen, but currently his battle is with his decision, of coming back or retiring. Collider reported him stating two years back, "It’s interesting because for the whole 17 years I kept thinking that would be so great, like I would love to see, particularly, Iron Man and the Hulk and Wolverine together. And every time I saw an Avengers movie I could just see Wolverine in the middle of all of them like punching them all on the head."

The same YouTube channel had previously reported that Marvel is desparate to bring Hugh back in movies, if not for the role of Wolverine then Doctor Doom. However, Hugh Jackman had stated that even a crossover with Deadpool won't bring him back. In an interview with MTV News, he had said, “And on the way home, someone calls you and goes ‘THEY JUST PUT MICHAEL JACKSON ON! YOU GOTTA GET BACK HERE!’ And a little part of you goes, ‘I like Michael Jackson,’ but then you just go, I want to go to bed.” Now only time can tell if things work out between the studio and the actor.