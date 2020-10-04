Will Harry Styles become next 'James Bond' after Daniel Craig? Here's what we know

'No Time To Die' is a movie which has kep the buzz alive with interesting name reveals that could potentially replace the iconic Daniel Crag as James Bond (007). One such name reported was of 'One Direction' star Harry Styles.

Harry, who has already worked in 'Dunkirk' was one of the names reportedly in consideration for the project. The Sun had stated that Styles is one of the top considerations for 'No Time To Die'. His PRO however has denied the news to The Daily Mail and said that the reports aren't even 'remotely true'.

Other contenders for 'No Time To Die' were 'Venom' actor Tom Hardy and 'Justice League', 'Enola Holmes' actor Henry Cavill. He had even spoken to GQ about the project and said, "If Barbara [Bond producer Barbara Broccoli] and Mike [co-producer Michael G. Wilson] were interested in that, I would absolutely jump at the opportunity. At this stage, it’s all up in the air. We’ll see what happens. But yes, I would love to play Bond, it would be very, very exciting."

'No Time To Die' has been rescheduled and is now slated to release on Easter weekend. The film, obviously, has been pushed for 2021 release.

After taking retirement, Daniel Craig, who has played James Bond in four movies, making his mark as the character, is set to take an exit from the project with 'No Time To Die'. It is still however unclear who would replace the actor now.