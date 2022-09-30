International Emmy 2022: Sex Education, Lupin, Help, other series from 23 countries get nominated

Credit: International Emmy Awards/Instagram

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced its nominees for the 2022 International Emmy Awards on Friday.

Sex Education, Jodie Comer limiter series "Help" and "Lupin" are among the shows nominated for an International Emmy Award, Variety reported. 23 countries are represented across 15 categories and 60 nominees. "When you look at the geographic spread, diversity and quality of our Nominees, it becomes obvious that great television knows no borders and is emerging around the world," said International Academy president and CEO Bruce Paisner.

"We look forward to recognizing these outstanding programs and performances on our global stage with the International Emmy." In the performance categories, the best actor nominations go to Sverrir Gudnason for A Royal Secret, Scoot McNairy for Narcos: Mexico, Irving Welsh's Crime's Dougray Scott and Lee Sun-Kyun for Dr. Brain. And the best actress nominees are Celine Buckens for Showtrial, Leticia Colin in Where My Heart Is, Reyka's Kim Engelbrecht and Lou de Laage for The Mad Women's Ball.

2022 International Emmy Awards will be presented on November 21 in New York City.

Here's the full nomination list:

Best Performance by an Actor Sverrir Gudnason in En Kunglig Affar [A Royal Secret]

Stellanova Film / SVT / Film i Vast / Stockholm Film Fund

SwedenScoot McNairy in Narcos: Mexico

Netflix / Gaumont

Mexico

Dougray Scott in Irvine Welsh's Crime

Cineflix Media Inc. / Buccaneer Media / Off Grid Film & TV

United Kingdom

Lee Sun-Kyun in Dr. Brain

Bound Entertainment / Kakao Entertainment / Studioplex / Dark Circle Pictures / Apple

South Korea

Best Performance by an Actress

Celine Buckens in Showtrial

World Productions

United Kingdom

Leticia Colin in Onde Esta Meu Coracao [Where My Heart Is]

Globoplay

Brazil

Kim Engelbrecht in Reyka

tpf london / Quizzical / Serena Cullen Productions / MNET South Africa / Fremantle / Heromotives

South Africa

Lou de Laage in Le Bal des Folles [The Mad Women's Ball]

Legende Films / Amazon

France

Comedy

Bunker [Bunker]

HBO Latin America / WarnerMedia Latin America / Dopamine

Mexico

Dreaming Whilst Black

Big Deal Films

United Kingdom

On The Verge

The Film TV / Canal+ Creation OriginaleFrance

Sex Education

Netflix / Eleven Film

United Kingdom

Documentary

Enfants De Daech, Les Damnes De La Guerre [Iraq's Lost Generation]

Cineteve / France Televisions / LCP / RTS / DR / NRK / SVT / Region Ile-de-France / CNC / PROCIREP - ANGOA

France

Myanmar Coup: Digital Resistance

NHK

Japan

O Caso Evandro [The Evandro Case: A Devilish Plot]

Globoplay / Glaz EntretenimentoBrazil

The Return: Life After ISIS

Sky / Alba Sotorra Productions / MetFilm

United Kingdom

Drama Series

Lupin

Netflix / Gaumont Television

France

Narcos: Mexico

Netflix / Gaumont

Mexico Reyka tpf london / Quizzical / Serena Cullen Productions / MNET South Africa / Fremantle / Heromotives

South Africa

Vigil

World Productions

United Kingdom

Non-English Language

U.S. Primetime Program

2021 Latin American Music Awards

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises / Somos Productions, LLC

United States

Buscando A Frida

Telemundo Global Studios / Argos

United States

La Suerte De Loli

Telemundo Global Studios

United States

Malverde, El Santo Patron

Telemundo Global Studios / Equipment and Film Design (EFD)

United States

Short-Form Series

Espiritu Pionero [Pioneer Spirit]

TV Publica Argentina

Argentina

Fly on the Wall

Al Jazeera Digital

Qatar

Nissene i bingen [Santas in the Hay]

Seefood TV

Norway

Rurangi

Autonomouse / The Yellow Affair

New Zealand

TV Movie/Mini-Series

Help

The Forge / All3Media International

United Kingdom

Il est elle [(S)he]Newen Connect / And So On Films

France

Isabel, La Historia Intima De La Escritora Isabel Allende[Isabel, The Intimate Story Of Isabel Allende]

Megamedia Chile

Chile

On The Job Reality MM Studios / Globe Studios / HBO / Warner MediaPhilippines

(With inputs from ANI)