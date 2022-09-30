International Emmy 2022: Sex Education, Lupin, Help, other series from 23 countries get nominated

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced its nominees for the 2022 International Emmy Awards on Friday.
Sex Education, Jodie Comer limiter series "Help" and "Lupin" are among the shows nominated for an International Emmy Award, Variety reported. 23 countries are represented across 15 categories and 60 nominees. "When you look at the geographic spread, diversity and quality of our Nominees, it becomes obvious that great television knows no borders and is emerging around the world," said International Academy president and CEO Bruce Paisner.
"We look forward to recognizing these outstanding programs and performances on our global stage with the International Emmy." In the performance categories, the best actor nominations go to Sverrir Gudnason for A Royal Secret, Scoot McNairy for Narcos: Mexico, Irving Welsh's Crime's Dougray Scott and Lee Sun-Kyun for Dr. Brain. And the best actress nominees are Celine Buckens for Showtrial, Leticia Colin in Where My Heart Is, Reyka's Kim Engelbrecht and Lou de Laage for The Mad Women's Ball.
2022 International Emmy Awards will be presented on November 21 in New York City.
Here's the full nomination list:
Best Performance by an Actor Sverrir Gudnason in En Kunglig Affar [A Royal Secret]
Stellanova Film / SVT / Film i Vast / Stockholm Film Fund
SwedenScoot McNairy in Narcos: Mexico
Netflix / Gaumont
Mexico
Dougray Scott in Irvine Welsh's Crime
Cineflix Media Inc. / Buccaneer Media / Off Grid Film & TV
United Kingdom
Lee Sun-Kyun in Dr. Brain
Bound Entertainment / Kakao Entertainment / Studioplex / Dark Circle Pictures / Apple
South Korea
Best Performance by an Actress
Celine Buckens in Showtrial
World Productions
United Kingdom
Leticia Colin in Onde Esta Meu Coracao [Where My Heart Is]
Globoplay
Brazil
Kim Engelbrecht in Reyka
tpf london / Quizzical / Serena Cullen Productions / MNET South Africa / Fremantle / Heromotives
South Africa
Lou de Laage in Le Bal des Folles [The Mad Women's Ball]
Legende Films / Amazon
France
Comedy
Bunker [Bunker]
HBO Latin America / WarnerMedia Latin America / Dopamine
Mexico
Dreaming Whilst Black
Big Deal Films
United Kingdom
On The Verge
The Film TV / Canal+ Creation OriginaleFrance
Sex Education
Netflix / Eleven Film
United Kingdom
Documentary
Enfants De Daech, Les Damnes De La Guerre [Iraq's Lost Generation]
Cineteve / France Televisions / LCP / RTS / DR / NRK / SVT / Region Ile-de-France / CNC / PROCIREP - ANGOA
France
Myanmar Coup: Digital Resistance
NHK
Japan
O Caso Evandro [The Evandro Case: A Devilish Plot]
Globoplay / Glaz EntretenimentoBrazil
The Return: Life After ISIS
Sky / Alba Sotorra Productions / MetFilm
United Kingdom
Drama Series
Lupin
Netflix / Gaumont Television
France
Narcos: Mexico
Netflix / Gaumont
Mexico Reyka tpf london / Quizzical / Serena Cullen Productions / MNET South Africa / Fremantle / Heromotives
South Africa
Vigil
World Productions
United Kingdom
Non-English Language
U.S. Primetime Program
2021 Latin American Music Awards
NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises / Somos Productions, LLC
United States
Buscando A Frida
Telemundo Global Studios / Argos
United States
La Suerte De Loli
Telemundo Global Studios
United States
Malverde, El Santo Patron
Telemundo Global Studios / Equipment and Film Design (EFD)
United States
Short-Form Series
Espiritu Pionero [Pioneer Spirit]
TV Publica Argentina
Argentina
Fly on the Wall
Al Jazeera Digital
Qatar
Nissene i bingen [Santas in the Hay]
Seefood TV
Norway
Rurangi
Autonomouse / The Yellow Affair
New Zealand
TV Movie/Mini-Series
Help
The Forge / All3Media International
United Kingdom
Il est elle [(S)he]Newen Connect / And So On Films
France
Isabel, La Historia Intima De La Escritora Isabel Allende[Isabel, The Intimate Story Of Isabel Allende]
Megamedia Chile
Chile
On The Job Reality MM Studios / Globe Studios / HBO / Warner MediaPhilippines
