'Interfaced with the other five of original six Avengers, won't say why': Robert Downey Jr hints at Marvel return

Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr and director Joe Russo had all their fans' attention when they hinted at wanting to work within the Marvel Cinematic Universe again. The hint at the reunion comes after they called it a day in Avengers: Endgame.

During a recent watch party, the director and actor implied that if the fans so desire, the reunion could happen. According to ComicBook.com, Joe said, "I would say it feels like you go to summer camp and then they yank it away from you," to which Robert added, "Because we do have a lot of fun working on these things together. Everyone has a lot of fun, you get real close to each other and then you miss it. Maybe we’ll have to do it someday. The people, they will move us toward what they want."

It has been continuously rumoured that Robert is all set to make a return as Tony Stark aka Iron Man, in some capacity in the upcoming Black Widow film. At the premiere of his recent film Doolittle, he had said, "I’m not sure. Are we in bargaining now? I am so pleased, just that, I wound up where I have. I’m very fortunate so, I’m not the kind of guy who -- I want to try to keep it classy. We’ll see."

During the watch party, Robert also said that he recently conferenced with the five other cast members of the original Avengers team, but didn’t specify why. He said, "I won’t say why but I had an occasion to be interfacing with the other five of the original six Avengers just a few days ago. After we all kind of hung up or whatever, off our Zoom call. I got this wave of all that and yeah, it did feel like about a year ago. But, you know, it was years leading up to it. It was like a year to do it and finish it and get it out. I’m sure for you, it feels like a year ago, you worked for a thousand years straight."