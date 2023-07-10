This film has biggest opening for horror film in India post-pandemic and it's not Bhediya, Roohi, Phone Bhoot

Insidious: The Red Door has collected Rs 12.93 crore in its opening weekend in India.

It’s a weekend of full-houses and horror fans as the 5th Installment of the globally renowned Insidious franchise, Insidious: The Red Door gets an outstanding response at the Indian Box Office.

The film collected Rs 10.70 Cr Nett/ Rs 12.93 Cr in its opening weekend. The Saturday and Sunday collections witnessed a massive 70% jump, as the film garnered great reactions from horror fans across the country.

This is the highest opening weekend for any horror film in the last 4 years in India and the highest opening weekend in this genre for Sony Pictures Entertainment. India is currently ranked 5th in the global rankings, showcasing the love for this genre and franchise in the country.

Total Collection: Day - NBO/ GBO

Thursday -



Nett: 2.1 CrGross: 2.52 Cr

Friday -

Nett: 2.01 Cr

Gross: 2.41 Cr

Saturday -

Nett: 3.4 Cr

Gross: 4.1 Cr

Sunday -

Nett: 3.2 Cr

Gross: 3.9 Cr

Total 4 days -

Nett: 10.70 Cr

Gross: 12.93 Cr

Directed by Patrick Wilson, Insidious: The Red Door is a 2023 American supernatural horror film based on a story by Leigh Whannell and Teems. It is a direct sequel to Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013).

The films casts Patrick Wilson as Josh Lambert, Rose Byrne as Renai Lambert, Ty Simpkins as Dalton Lambert, Sinclair Daniel as Chris Winslow, Hiam Abbass as Professor Armagan, Andrew Astor as Foster Lambert, Juliana Davies as Kali Lambert, Steve Coulter as Carl, Peter Dager as Nick the Dick, Justin Sturgis as Alec Anderson, Joseph Bishara as the Lipstick-Face Demon, Leigh Whannell as Specs, Angus Sampson as Tucker, and Lin Shaye as Elise Rainier.

As of July 9, 2023, the film grossed $32.7 million in the United States and Canada, and $31.4 million in other territories, for a worldwide gross of $64.1 million.