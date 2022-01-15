Inside Kylie Jenner's luxurious baby shower featuring mom Kris Jenner and others

Pregnant Kylie Jenner threw a lavish baby shower for her second kid, which was attended by her mother, Kris Jenner, and others. In a series of Instagram photos, the 24-year-old actress, who is rumoured to have already given birth, unveiled the magnificent pink-themed secret celebration.

Three emojis were used to caption the post: a white heart, a baby with a halo, and a giraffe. Giraffes did feature in a few images, including one in which Kylie was clothed in a white long-sleeved garment and posed in front of three wooden statues of the animals. The cosmetics mogul used giraffe-shaped toys as place cards, according to a closer inspection of the table setting. The pink-themed set was the most intriguing feature of the photos, possibly hinting that Stormi's mother is expecting a second child.

In another snap, Kris and Travis were seen holding hands on her baby stomach for a sweet moment. Following that, the millionaire revealed her gifts, which included a Dior stroller, a large Dior diaper bag, and numerous Tiffany & Co. shopping bags. Meanwhile, in September 2021, the reality star and Travis Scott announced that they are expecting their second child together.

Following rumours that she had already given birth to baby No. 2, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to social media earlier this month to share photos of her burgeoning baby tummy. "I am a woman."

Kylie captioned an Instagram photo from January 6 that showed her wearing unbuttoned trousers and a white shirt knotted around her waist. Kourtney Kardashian said, "You are everything," in response to her family's compliments for the photo. "The most beautiful," Kim Kardashian, on the other hand, commented.

Interestingly, following her baby daddy Travis Scott's Astroworld performance in Houston on November 5 resulted in the deaths of ten people, the beauty entrepreneur has kept a quiet profile. She ended her social media hiatus on New Year's Day, posting a photo of her baby bulge to Instagram and reflecting on the 'blessings' and 'heartache' of 2021.