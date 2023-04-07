Search icon
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny trailer: Harrison Ford rolls back the years as he performs stunts at the age of 80

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny sees 80-year-old Harrison Ford take on his most iconic role after 15 years.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 08:24 PM IST

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny trailer: Harrison Ford rolls back the years as he performs stunts at the age of 80
Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones

Everyone’s favourite swashbuckling archaeologist is back! Indiana Jones, the iconic character from Lucasfilm, is returning to the screen in the fifth film of the franchise and Harrison Ford is reprising his iconic role. The official trailer of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was released by the makers at Star Wars celebrations on Friday evening and it has fans raving for the screen legend.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny deals with Dr Henry ‘Indiana’ Jones as he is retiring. But his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller Bridge) gets him involved in an unwanted adventure. She is searching for an artefact Indy had discovered with her father years ago, a dial that can change history. But as a reluctant Indy gets embroiled in the adventure, he finds himself face to face with an old foe in Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen),a former Nazi.

As Voller and Indy travel across the globe and use every mode of transport known to man in search for the dial, the action explodes on the screen. We see our heroes dodging bullets, fighting cut-throats, and even Indy getting out his trademark whip again, after decades.

Fans were left gobsmacked watching the 80-year-old Harrison Ford perform action and stunts with ease on screen. One wrote, “I never, ever imagined that there would be another movie, or at least one with Harrison Ford. It's insane that he's still doing this at his age. Hopefully they give him the sendoff he deserves.” Another comment read, “Harrison Ford is 120 years old and still doing action films. Awesome!”

Many fans of the franchise said they were nostalgic seeing Harrison Ford reprise their favourite role again. As one of them summed up, “I've been an Indiana Jones fan for nearly 40 years.  I love him and it never gets old even though we are and he is. I always feel like I'm on the adventure with him.”

Dial of Destiny is the fifth and final film in the franchise that began 42 years ago with Raiders of the Lost Ark. It will also be the first and only film in the series not directed by Steven Spielberg. James Mangold is donning the director’s hat this time around.  John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, is once again composing the score. The last time Jones was seen on screen in the ill-fated Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2008. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will release in theatres on June 30, 2023.

