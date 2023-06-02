Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: Harrison Ford film to release in India before US, gets festive release date

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, starring Harrison Ford, will release in India before the US.

Yet another Hollywood film will be releasing in India ahead of its release in the US. After the animated superhero film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse did that this week, the final chapter in Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones saga will follow the same formula. On Friday morning, Disney Studios India announced the film’s India release date.

In a release, the studio said that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be releasing in theatres in India one day prior to its US release. This means that fans will be able to watch Harrison Ford’s final outing as the legendary archaeologist-turned-adventurer before much of the rest of the world. Directed by James Mangold, the film releases in India on June 29, followed by a larger release in the US and most international markets on June 30.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will now clash with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s romantic drama SatyaPrem Ki Katha, which is also hitting the screens on the same day. While the studio did not specify the reason for the early release, it is safe to say it is being done to capitalise on the festive weekend as Eid-al-adha will most likely fall on June 28-29, subject to the sighting of the moon.

Starring along with Harrison Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook and Mads Mikkelsen. The film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. The Dial of Destiny is the fifth and final instalment in the successful Indiana Jones franchise which began with Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981. The first three four were all directed by Steven Spielberg and produced by George Lucas.