Late actor Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing in the iconic American sitcom Friends, died in October 2023 at age 54 because of “acute effects of ketamine” and subsequent drowning. Perry's plush LA home was bought by an Indian-origin producer, and she performed traditional puja.

Later actor, Matthew Perry, best known as Chandler Bing from Friends passed away last year in October. His plush LA home has now found a new owner, an Indian-origin producer, and real estate developer, Anita Verma-Lallian. Anita bought Perry's LA home in October 2024 for a whopping $8.55 million and shared photos of the luxurious home on her Instagram. The producer shared a carousel post with three photos. In one of the photos, Anita and her husband are seen performing puja with their priest.

In another photo, the house exterior is seen along with the breathtaking view of the Pacific Ocean. Anita shared the post with a long post, explaining why she bought the home. "We are so excited to share that we bought a home in Los Angeles earlier this month! Our agent, @brooke.elliott.laurinkus, said she had an amazing “off-market” property that she really wanted us to see. The moment I walked into the home, I absolutely fell in love with the features, especially the view of the Pacific Ocean. We knew it was “the one” and decided to write an offer on it immediately."

She further explained the reason behind performing puja. "As a real estate developer myself, I believe every property has a history that we may or may not know about, and every home carries the energy that the current owner brings to it. I am Hindu, and it’s customary to do a blessing and prayer anytime you buy a new home. We were so lucky to have our Panditji from Arizona come to the house to do the blessing."

Unlike other owners, Anita decided to celebrate the previous owner and also revealed that she would retain the Batman pool of Perry. "We chose to honour the positive aspects of the previous owner’s life, his immense talent, and all the joy he brought to so many people. The decision to purchase the home had nothing to do with the previous owner, just our love of the home. We do plan to keep some of the design elements. The Batman logo in the pool is definitely staying," Anita added.

Calling it a 'paradise' and a perfect vacation home, Anita concluded the post saying, "It’s a piece of paradise that is filled with light and the perfect vacation home for us. Can’t wait to make new memories in it."

For the unversed, Matthew Perry passed away on October 28, 2023, at age 54 because of “acute effects of ketamine” and subsequent drowning.

