Independent Spirit Awards 2020: Oscar snubbed 'Uncut Gems' wins big, 'Parasite' creates history
The international awards show's winners' list refreshingly features movies and actors that were snubbed by the Academy.
Independent Spirit Awards 2020: Oscar snubbed 'Uncut Gems' wins big, 'Parasite' creates history , Twitter
Written By
Edited By
Riddhima Kanetkar
Source
DNA webdesk
The 35th Independent Spirit Awards 2020 winner was announced last night. The ceremony that took place in Santa Monica, California happened just a day before the 92nd Academy Awards that is set to take place on February 9 in Los Angeles. If you thought that the Spirit Award winners would give clarity about the Oscars 2020 winners list, you are in a for a surprise, like the rest of us.
The international awards show's winners' list refreshingly features movies and actors that were snubbed by the Academy which they faced heavy backlash for. Adam Sandler's Uncut Gems and The Farewell were big winners at the ceremony with Uncut Gems bagging three awards and The Farewell winning two awards.
The Farewell beat Marriage Story and Uncut Gems to bag the Best Feature award. Zhao Shuzhen bagged Best Supporting Female for her role in the movie. Uncut Gems bagged Best Actor for Adam Sandler, Best Director, and Best Editing.
Meanwhile, The Lighthouse bagged two awards namely Best Cinematography, Best Supporting Actor for Willem Dafoe. In addition to this, Oscars 2020's Best Picture frontrunner Parasite made history by becoming the first South Korean movie to bag a Spirit Award and won the international movie Best Foreign Film.
Here's the complete list of winners.
Best Feature
A Hidden Life
Clemency
The Farewell (Winner)
Marriage Story
Uncut Gems
Best Director
Robert Eggers – The Lighthouse
Alma Har’el – Honey Boy
Julius Onah – Luce
Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie – Uncut Gems (Winner)
Lorene Scafaria – Hustlers
Best First Feature
Booksmart (Winner)
The Climb
Diane
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
the Mustang
See You Yesterday
Best Female Lead
Karen Allen – Colewell
Hong Chau – Driveways
Elisabeth Moss – Her Smell
Mary Kay Place – Diane
Alfre Woodard – Clemency
Renée Zellweger – Judy (Winner)
Best Male Lead
Chris Galust – Give Me Liberty
Kelvin Harrison Jr. – Luce
Robert Pattinson – The Lighthouse
Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems (Winner)
Matthias Schoenaerts – The Mustang
Best Supporting Female
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
Taylor Russell – Waves
Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell (Winner)
Lauren “Lolo” Spencer – Give Me Liberty
Octavia Spencer – Luce
Best Supporting Male
Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse (Winner)
Noah Jupe – Honey Boy
Shia Labeouf – Honey Boy
Jonathan Majors – The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Wendell Pierce – Burning Cane
Best Screenplay
Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story (Winner)
Jason Begue, Shawn Snyder – To Dust
Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie – Uncut Gems
Chinonye Chukwu – Clemency
Tarell Alvin Mccraney – High Flying Bird
Best First Screenplay
Fredrica Bailey, Stefon Bristol – See You Yesterday (Winner)
Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen – Driveways
Bridget Savage Cole, Danielle Krudy – Blow The Man Down
Jocelyn Deboer, Dawn Luebbe – Greener Grass
James Montague, Craig W. Sanger – The Vast of Night
Best Cinematography
Todd Banhazl – Hustlers
Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse (Winner)
Natasha Braier – Honey Boy
Chananun Chotrungroj – The Third Wife
Pawel Pogorzelski – Midsommar
Best Editing
Julie Béziau – The Third Wife
Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems (Winner)
Tyler L. Cook – Sword of Trust
Louise Ford – The Lighthouse
Kirill Mikhanovsky – Give Me Liberty
Robert Altman Award
Marriage Story
Best Documentary
American Factory (Winner)
Apollo 11
For Sama
Honeyland
Island of the Hungry Ghosts
Best International Film
Invisible Life, Brazil
Les Miserables, France
Parasite, South Korea (Winner)
Portrait of a Lady on Fire, France
Retablo, Peru
The Souvenir, United Kingdom