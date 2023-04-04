In Pics: Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix spotted shooting for Joker: Folie a Deux at iconic staircase

Lady Gaga-Joaquin Phoenix

The 13-time Grammy winner Lady Gaga was recently spotted shooting for her upcoming movie Joker: Folie a Deux. The singer-actress was seen shooting on the same stairs where Joaquin Phoenix’s character boogied down in the 2019 film. The actress’s look impressed the fans and they expressed their excitement for the movie.

In the photos that are surfacing on social media, Lady Gaga can be seen shooting with Joaquin Phoenix at the iconic staircase that joined Shakespeare and Anderson avenues at West 167th Street in the Bronx. The actress-singer could be seen in a black and white corset top along with black slags and a blazer. Lady Gaga is playing the role of Harley Quinn and has unique makeup and open blond hair for the same.

Additional photos of Lady Gaga & Joaquin Phoenix on the set of “Joker: Folie à Deux” today. pic.twitter.com/PzW1EQovVJ April 4, 2023

Seeing the pictures from the sets, fans got excited and gushed about the actress’ look in the movie. One of the comments read, “This movie is going to be a big success. I feel it.” Another comment read, “It almost looks like she cut her real hair omg.” “Oh this movie is going to be crazy good,” another fan wrote. While commenting on Lady Gaga’s look in the movie, many fans remembered her song ‘Marry the night’ and wrote, “Why is it giving Marry the Night vibes.”

Helmed by Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie a Deux is an American musical psychological thriller film. The film stars Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. Other than this film also stars Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey among others.

Lady Gaga will be playing the role of Harley Quinn, a new version of the DC comics character in the Joker’s sequel. The character is supposed to be an Arkham Asylum Psychiatrist who falls in love with the Joker and ultimately becomes his partner in crime.

