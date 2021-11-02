'Imagine abandoning somebody': Hailey Baldwin talks about her toughest moments being married to Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, who got married in the year 2018, got candid about their marital struggles in a recent chat on the podcast ‘In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith’. They opened up about their 3-year-old marriage in the interview.

The pop singer Justin Bieber, 27, and the 24-year-old model Hailey Bieber, on November 1 appeared in an episode of ‘In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith’ podcast where they discussed their relationship. Hailey talked about how her mother calmed her down when her marriage was not working.

Referring to mother Kennya Baldwin, Hailey Bieber stated, “I remember I called (my mom) a few different times, one particular time [when] we were in Brooklyn and I was calling her, crying, and I was like, ‘I just can’t do it. There’s no way that I’m going to be able to do this if it’s going to be like this forever.’ And I just remember she was so calm on the phone and she was like, ‘It’s going to pass, you’re going to be fine and he’s going to be healthy and we’re here for you.”

She then said, “But I also just think I was in it. I made a decision. I know for a fact that I’ve loved this person for a very long time and now would not be the time to give up on him. I just wouldn’t do that to him.” She further stated, “Imagine abandoning somebody in the middle of the worst time of their life, potentially. I’m not that type of a person.”

“So I was going to stick it out no matter what the outcome was going to be. It was really hard. … There were days where I literally was like, ‘I don’t know if he’s going to be OK.’ Something really deep down inside of me was like, ‘He’s going to be through it.’ I just didn’t know how long it was going to take,” she continued.

The ‘STAY’ singer Justin Bieber revealed that he was having 'out-of-body experiences' after struggling with depression. Later, the musician got treatment for his mental health.



Justin said, “I had experienced so many things in my life. So many milestones and traveled the world and seen everywhere in the world. And I just got to a place where I was lonely, and I just didn’t want to do it all alone.”

“I realized there was some serious healing I needed to go through in order to get to a place where I could be in a healthy, serious relationship because I had a lot of trauma and scars. So I just committed to working on those things and getting healthy,” he continued. The duo added that ‘consistency’ played a huge part in their marriage.

While explaining, Justin said, “I think it was just time that healed things, just us showing up for each other every day, being consistent, me seeing that she wasn’t going anywhere.” He further continued, “I think I had a lot of, like, rejection issues, that I had to just fight through, but just her just continuously showing up every day and being there for me. I just kept seeing that over and over and over. And it just became more secure, and more secure with where were at in our relationship.”

Hailey added, “Neither of us were going to be the person to say, 'I quit'.” She said, “Neither of us were going to be the one to walk away from the situation. Because we were just both like, ‘Hey, we chose to fight for this, so we’re gonna keep fighting past whatever we need to.’”