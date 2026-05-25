Idris Elba breaks silence on rumours of him being cast as next James Bond: 'Not in the race ever, they're going younger'

The Bond franchise, which began in 1962, has previously been led by actors including Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Pierce Brosnan, Timothy Dalton, and Daniel Craig. The next instalment, tentatively titled Bond 26, will be directed by Denis Villeneuve.

Hollywood actor Idris Elba has cleared the rumours claiming he was considered for the role of the next James Bond and said he was never in the race. "Honestly not in the race ever...My name’s not getting thrown out, no way," he told entertainment news magazine People in the interview. "They’re going younger. And I wish them all the luck of the world. I can’t wait — it’s going to be amazing," he added.

Earlier this month, Amazon MGM Studios officially began the search for the next James Bond, marking the start of casting. The studio has reportedly hired acclaimed casting director Nina Gold, known for her work on Game of Thrones, The Crown, and several Star Wars films, to help find the successor to Daniel Craig. Amazon MGM confirmed that casting is underway but declined to provide specific details, saying it will share updates when appropriate for fans of the franchise.

The next instalment, tentatively titled Bond 26, will be the first James Bond film developed under Amazon MGM following its acquisition of MGM Studios and a later joint venture with longtime Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson. The creative team for the project is already in place. Denis Villeneuve, known for Dune, Dune: Part Two, Blade Runner 2049, and Arrival, will direct the film. The screenplay will be written by Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders. Producers include Amy Pascal and David Heyman, with Villeneuve’s partner Tanya Lapointe serving as executive producer.

The Bond franchise, which began in 1962, has previously been led by actors including Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Pierce Brosnan, Timothy Dalton, and Daniel Craig. Some of the most famous Bond movies have been From Russia with Love, Diamonds Are Forever, The Spy Who Loved Me, Licence to Kill, Tomorrow Never Dies, Casino Royale, and Skyfall.

Elba will next feature in Masters of the Universe. The film is directed by Travis Knight and features the actor in the role of John Luther. The film follows Prince Adam, as he returns to his home planet, Eternia, to take his destiny as He-Man, and save his home from the evil forces of Skeletor. It is slated to release on June 5. (With inputs from PTI)

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